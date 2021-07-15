Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season
This back-to-school season, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is helping kids and parents prepare to start the year out fresh as they begin to reunite in-person once again. With an expansive assortment of today’s top styles in casual, athleisure, denim, and footwear, combined with Kohl’s unmatched value and shopping conveniences, the entire family is going to enjoy refreshing their wardrobe with comfortable and cool styles that will make kids feel confident and parents feel prepared to send their kids back to school this year.
“Everyone is gearing up for a return to a more normal year with kids heading back to school and adults beginning to socialize more with friends and families,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “As both kids and adults look to update their closets with casual and comfortable apparel that can take everyone from the classroom or office to after school activities, Kohl’s is making it easy for everyone to get the apparel they are looking for, at a great value, no matter when and how they choose to shop both in stores and online.”
Refresh and Replenish - Everything They Need to Start the New Year off Right
From outfits that exude confidence in the classroom, to performance looks for recess and gym class, Kohl’s has a wide range of casual and cool apparel to build a new wardrobe for the first day back and outfits to last the entire year.
- Casual: For outfits to rock-the-classroom, Kohl’s has you covered with popular trends in everyday basics, denim and footwear from brands like Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, Hurley, Vans and more.
- Active and Athleisure: Whether it’s a new gym-class-ready style or classroom looks that are designed for comfort, Kohl’s has the best in active and athleisure apparel from leading brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion, plus private label athleisure offerings from SO and Sonoma Goods for Life.
- Denim: With leading styles including boyfriend, skinny and high rise from top denim brands like Levi’s and Sonoma Goods for Life, Kohl’s has the comfortable and cool styles and brands every kid is craving this year.
- Footwear: Start this year out on the right foot with trending footwear styles from kid-obsessed brands like Vans, Converse, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, and adidas.
- Backpacks: From Hurley, Vans and JanSport to Nike, Under Armour and adidas, to licensed characters, Kohl’s has a variety of brands offering backpacks that are cool and functional to top off the first-day look.
- Outfits for Everyone: Kohl’s is the place to shop for back-to-school clothing for every student with a wide assortment of adaptive clothing available online with thoughtfully designed features like abdominal access and sensory-friendly and wheelchair-friendly options.
- Basics and School Uniforms: For those looking to stock up on everyday basics and school uniforms, Kohl’s has a wide assortment of polos, uniform pants, shorts, dresses and skirts, along with socks, underwear, bras and more for every body type and preference.
Plus, Kohl’s has the dorm room essentials families are looking for as they get ready to send students back to campus. Kohl’s has college students covered for everything they need to make their dorm their home away from home this year, with furniture, bedding and decor from The Big One, to small appliances like Keurig coffee makers and mini refrigerators.
