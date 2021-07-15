Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season

This back-to-school season, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is helping kids and parents prepare to start the year out fresh as they begin to reunite in-person once again. With an expansive assortment of today’s top styles in casual, athleisure, denim, and footwear, combined with Kohl’s unmatched value and shopping conveniences, the entire family is going to enjoy refreshing their wardrobe with comfortable and cool styles that will make kids feel confident and parents feel prepared to send their kids back to school this year.

“Everyone is gearing up for a return to a more normal year with kids heading back to school and adults beginning to socialize more with friends and families,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “As both kids and adults look to update their closets with casual and comfortable apparel that can take everyone from the classroom or office to after school activities, Kohl’s is making it easy for everyone to get the apparel they are looking for, at a great value, no matter when and how they choose to shop both in stores and online.”