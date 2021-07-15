checkAd

Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

This back-to-school season, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is helping kids and parents prepare to start the year out fresh as they begin to reunite in-person once again. With an expansive assortment of today’s top styles in casual, athleisure, denim, and footwear, combined with Kohl’s unmatched value and shopping conveniences, the entire family is going to enjoy refreshing their wardrobe with comfortable and cool styles that will make kids feel confident and parents feel prepared to send their kids back to school this year.

“Everyone is gearing up for a return to a more normal year with kids heading back to school and adults beginning to socialize more with friends and families,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “As both kids and adults look to update their closets with casual and comfortable apparel that can take everyone from the classroom or office to after school activities, Kohl’s is making it easy for everyone to get the apparel they are looking for, at a great value, no matter when and how they choose to shop both in stores and online.”

Refresh and Replenish - Everything They Need to Start the New Year off Right

From outfits that exude confidence in the classroom, to performance looks for recess and gym class, Kohl’s has a wide range of casual and cool apparel to build a new wardrobe for the first day back and outfits to last the entire year.

  • Casual: For outfits to rock-the-classroom, Kohl’s has you covered with popular trends in everyday basics, denim and footwear from brands like Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, Hurley, Vans and more.
  • Active and Athleisure: Whether it’s a new gym-class-ready style or classroom looks that are designed for comfort, Kohl’s has the best in active and athleisure apparel from leading brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion, plus private label athleisure offerings from SO and Sonoma Goods for Life.
  • Denim: With leading styles including boyfriend, skinny and high rise from top denim brands like Levi’s and Sonoma Goods for Life, Kohl’s has the comfortable and cool styles and brands every kid is craving this year.
  • Footwear: Start this year out on the right foot with trending footwear styles from kid-obsessed brands like Vans, Converse, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, and adidas.
  • Backpacks: From Hurley, Vans and JanSport to Nike, Under Armour and adidas, to licensed characters, Kohl’s has a variety of brands offering backpacks that are cool and functional to top off the first-day look.
  • Outfits for Everyone: Kohl’s is the place to shop for back-to-school clothing for every student with a wide assortment of adaptive clothing available online with thoughtfully designed features like abdominal access and sensory-friendly and wheelchair-friendly options.
  • Basics and School Uniforms: For those looking to stock up on everyday basics and school uniforms, Kohl’s has a wide assortment of polos, uniform pants, shorts, dresses and skirts, along with socks, underwear, bras and more for every body type and preference.

Plus, Kohl’s has the dorm room essentials families are looking for as they get ready to send students back to campus. Kohl’s has college students covered for everything they need to make their dorm their home away from home this year, with furniture, bedding and decor from The Big One, to small appliances like Keurig coffee makers and mini refrigerators.

Seite 1 von 4
Kohl's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season This back-to-school season, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is helping kids and parents prepare to start the year out fresh as they begin to reunite in-person once again. With an expansive assortment of today’s top styles in casual, athleisure, denim, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Kohl’s Gifts $5 Million to Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Strengthening Company’s Ongoing Commitment to Family Health and Wellness
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten