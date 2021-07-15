Cohu to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services will release financial results for second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or 1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 5582321. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.