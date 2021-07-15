checkAd

Cohu to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services will release financial results for second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or 1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 5582321. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through August 5, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 using pass code 5582321. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through July 29, 2022 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

