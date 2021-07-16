checkAd

PulteGroup Named a Best Workplace for Millennials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today its recognition as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune and Great Place to Work. This is the company’s first time being named to this impressive list, ranking #54.

“It is an honor to be named among the Best Workplaces for Millennials, as millennials account for forty percent of our employees,” said PulteGroup Senior Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Hairston. “PulteGroup continuously strives to create a strong culture where all of our employees are inspired with meaningful work and are supported with opportunities to grow, at a company that brings them pride.”

The 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees at Great Place to Work-Certified companies across the country. Within PulteGroup’s survey results, 94% of the company’s employees said PulteGroup is a great place to work. This number is 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

This recognition joins PulteGroup’s other recent Fortune magazine designations, including 100 Best Companies to Work For (ranked #75 in 2021) and Best Workplaces for Women (ranked #68 in 2020).

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

PulteGroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Named a Best Workplace for Millennials PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today its recognition as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune and Great Place to Work. This is the company’s first time being named to this impressive list, ranking #54. “It is an honor to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21PulteGroup Names Tony Nason President of New Northeast Florida Division
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Buying Your New Home is Now Literally a Click Away
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21PulteGroup Breaks Ground on New Mortgage-Free Home for Wounded Veteran at Del Webb Nocatee
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21PulteGroup’s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten