Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve Clinical Trial Outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global clinical research organization (CRO) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes leading global CRO Parexel with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Parexel streamlines clients' clinical development programs, enabling them to navigate market, regulatory, and patient access-related challenges seamlessly. Leveraging a leading suite of end-to-end biopharmaceutical development services covering patient-focused clinical trial design and decentralized clinical trial (DCT) strategies, the company has helped develop 198 of the 200 top-selling biopharmaceuticals in the market.

"Parexel employs a dedicated project team to incorporate patient insights into trial planning, design, and execution. With an eminent understanding of both late-phase research approaches and regulatory and market-access decision-making, the team designs and efficiently conducts several therapy programs in the advanced stages of clinical development and the post-approval setting," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Ultimately, it improves trial participation rates and patient engagements to increase patient recruitment and retention; thus, driving better outcomes and trial success rates."

With a heightened focus on patient-centricity, real-world data, real-world evidence, precision medicine, and adaptive and flexible trial design, Parexel established a Patient Innovation Center (PIC). The PIC team explores and implements strategies to empower patients as experts and actively involves them in the drug development process. This model supports a spectrum of program development and execution initiatives across all phases of clinical trials, external control arms, low-intervention trials, electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA), and retrospective chart reviews.

The company's data-driven risk-based monitoring technique combines adaptive site management methods such as source data review and reduced source data verification to define risk indicators and interventional triggers. Further, the innovative built-in data-driven monitoring and data surveillance dashboard allows a holistic and targeted assessment. Parexel's monitoring techniques help sponsors make data-driven decisions across the project lifecycle for superior resource optimization, research data integrity, outcome predictions, intuitive insights into site performance, and risk measurement.