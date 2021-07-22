checkAd

Stake.com and Watford FC Announce New Multi-Year Principal Partnership

WATFORD, England, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watford today announced a new multi-year partnership with Stake.com, the leading crypto casino and sports betting platform worldwide. Starting in 2021/22, the club-record deal will see Stake become the club's principal shirt sponsor as they return to the Premier League.

The multi-year agreement, paid for in cryptocurrency, joins together one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency brands with a Premier League challenger looking to make their mark following promotion from The Championship last season.

As Stake continues to expand globally, the partnership with Watford FC will leverage the global appeal of the Premier League to drive awareness of the brand across the world, particularly in the UK as the brand launch Stake.co.uk.

To commemorate the beginning of the partnership, Stake will be running crypto-themed initiatives, including a 10 million Dogecoin giveaway on their international platform. In addition to this, UK audiences can expect multiple other promotions and giveaways as Stake launch their UK website, Stake.co.uk.

Founded in 2017, Stake.com is one of the leaders in its industry, with over 30 billion transactions per year accounting for over 5% of Bitcoin transactions worldwide. The partnership with Watford FC marks an expansion of Stake's sports sponsorship portfolio, following the brand's unveiling as the UFC's Official Betting Partner in Latin America and Asia in March.

Scott Duxbury, Watford FC Chairman, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Stake as our principal shirt sponsor ahead of the 2021/2022 season. This will be an extremely exciting campaign for the club as we return to the Premier League and we couldn't be happier to join with a partner who matches our ambitious outlook and commitment to innovation in order to achieve success."

Mladen Vuckovic, Stake.co.uk CEO said: "The past few years have seen consistent growth for Stake and this partnership with Watford marks the next chapter for our company. We could not be more thrilled to partner with a club that has such immense history yet still a true innovative spirit. We're committed to becoming a key part of the Watford family and have a number of exciting initiatives planned for fans over the coming months!"

