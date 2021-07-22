checkAd

GenTech Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of “Nature Soothie” the Unique Children’s Supplement Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 15:15   

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods (www.sinfitnutrition.com) marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has closed on the agreement for the acquisition (“definitive agreement”) of a 75% controlling stake in Nature Spoon LLC (“Nature Soothie”), the producer of Nature Soothie branded herbal supplement lollipops for children.

Nature Soothie products are currently distributed through UNFI and sold in top health food stores in the United States, including Sprouts Farmer’s Market and Whole Foods Market. Nature Soothie products are also sold online at NatureSoothie.com and at the Nature Soothie Amazon store (www.amazon.com/naturesoothie).

The products offer a variety of children’s herbal supplements designed to address specific everyday health needs (Immune, Tummy, Comfort, and Relax). The lollipops are made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic honey and herbal extracts such as chamomile, peppermint, black elderberry, and passionflower. All Nature Soothie products have a simple but delicious taste with only 4g of natural sugar. They are also gluten-free and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

“As we continue to expand our Sinfit roll-up strategy, we are targeting brands and products with true market-leading quality that offer a complementary fit in our ecosystem of target markets and existing products,” remarked Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition. “Nature Soothie resoundingly satisfies both of those criteria, with tremendous products that target a critical segment of the market – children – where we have had very little exposure to date.”

Sinfit Nutrition recently announced that it had acquired NxtBar (www.nxtbar.com) MBP Snacks (www.mpbsnacks.com) Fizzique (www.drinkfizzique.com) and Yourganics (www.yourganicsnutrition.com) as well is its Premium Coffee Brand ‘Secret Javas’ (www.secretjavas.com)

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.
GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:
 invest@gentech.group
www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

