Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021

Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL), an independent animation production and distribution company, is pleased to announce its revenues for the first half of its fiscal year 2021, ending June 30, 2021.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam, commented that, “Xilam is continuing its powerful manufacturing and program delivery push. This first half of 2021 illustrates the ramp-up of our activity with record sales for new productions, which will feed tomorrow’s catalogue. The market is still strongly tilted towards a demand for premium animation content. This is especially true of digital platforms, which made record contributions to our revenues this semester. Xilam continues to consolidate its position as the French independent leader, imposing its brand and significant expertise—which are recognized by major international players—in the animation sector.”