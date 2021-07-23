checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - minimum shareholder approval of 50% not expected to be reached

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 17:41  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vonovia SE: Takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - minimum shareholder approval of 50% not expected to be reached (news with additional features)

23.07.2021 / 17:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
Long
Basispreis 55,38€
Hebel 14,76
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 62,60€
Hebel 13,60
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - minimum shareholder approval of 50% not expected to be reached

- Approval rate is currently 47.62 percent

- Promise to Vonovia's tenants in Berlin still applies: limit on rent increases until 2026. In addition, focus on new construction and continue talks about the sale of apartments to the state of Berlin

Bochum, 23 July 2021 - The public takeover offer from Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") for Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") is unlikely to have received the necessary approval from Deutsche Wohnen shareholders by the end of the voting period on 21 July 2021. At the current count (taking into account the Deutsche Wohnen shares already held by Vonovia), approximately 47.62% of the Deutsche Wohnen shares have been tendered. By the end of the rebooking period, today at 6pm, there will likely not be any further significant bookings. Therefore, a key condition for the completion of the Offer will probably not be fulfilled. A significant proportion of Deutsche Wohnen's shareholders are currently hedge funds and, in addition, index funds, which are only allowed to trade once the minimum acceptance quota has been reached and all closing conditions have been met. The final result is expected to be published 26 July 2021.

Rolf Buch, Chairman of the Management Board of Vonovia: "We have received broad support for our proposal to combine Deutsche Wohnen with Vonovia. We maintain that a combination of the two companies makes a lot of sense, both economically and socio-politically, and is the most effective solution to the major challenges facing the housing market. Unfortunately, an insufficient proportion of the current shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen have turned in their shares."

Seite 1 von 6
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)

Diskussion: NORDLB stuft Vonovia auf 'Halten'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - minimum shareholder approval of 50% not expected to be reached DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Vonovia SE: Takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - minimum shareholder approval of 50% not expected to be reached (news with additional features) 23.07.2021 / 17:41 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Kooperationspartner die erfolgreiche kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin setzt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung fort und passt Prognose an
DGAP-News: Comcast Hires Dave Mandapat to Lead Comcast Business Marketing in Washington State
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:18 UhrZusammenschluss von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen vor dem Aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:09 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia bewegt - Übernahme vor dem Aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:52 UhrDGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen - Mindestannahmequote von 50 % voraussichtlich nicht erreicht (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
16:51 UhrDGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen - Mindestannahmequote von 50 % voraussichtlich nicht erreicht
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:33 UhrVonovia Considering Selling Deutsche Wohnen Shares or Buying More
PLX AI | Analysen
16:29 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Mindestannahmeschwelle bei Deutsche Wohnen-Übernahmeangebot voraussichtlich nicht erreicht (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
16:29 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer likely not reached
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16:29 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Mindestannahmeschwelle bei Deutsche Wohnen-Übernahmeangebot voraussichtlich nicht erreicht
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22.07.21Noch kein Ergebnis bei Vonovia-Angebot für Deutsche Wohnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Merkel: Vermieter an CO2-Heizkosten beteiligen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten