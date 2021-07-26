checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.07.2021, 06:45  |  46   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration

26-Jul-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) was informed on Friday, July 23, 2021 through a press release as well as a letter from Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV) that the company considers the companies' collaboration agreement, in place since 2019, terminated for own strategic reasons. In view of the unexpected announcement by Oxford PV, Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights.

With the collaboration agreement closed in March 2019, Meyer Burger and Oxford PV agreed on an exclusive partnership to jointly develop the required technology for mass production of perovskite tandem cells based on Meyer Burger's heterojunction silicon cell technology (HJT) as well as necessary novel perovskite production equipment from Meyer Burger. Meyer Burger is the largest single shareholder of Oxford PV with a share of 19.76%.

Meyer Burger's assessment was and is that the perovskite tandem technology will only reach the required technology and process maturity, product reliability and cost structure for competitive mass production in a few years. Any consequences of Oxford PV's announcement therefore have no impact on the success of Meyer Burger's transformation nor on Meyer Burger's communicated guidance. 

The perovskite tandem technology is an integral part of Meyer Burger's technology roadmap. Based on its own developments and know-how, Meyer Burger has a comprehensive portfolio of processes, technologies and production techniques for its own potential mass production of tandem solar cells and modules. This includes the essential manufacturing processes and machines for perovskite tandem solar cells and corresponding solar modules with Meyer Burger's proprietary SmartWire interconnection technology. Meyer Burger thus holds a key to critical success factors such as product reliability and cost-efficient mass production.

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1221477

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1221477  26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221477&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMeyer Burger Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sonne für alle
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration 26-Jul-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites
EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und ...
x+bricks secures EUR 1 billion of grocery-anchored real estate portfolio: Conditional purchase agreement to acquire substantial parts of the repositioned real estate assets ...
x+bricks sichert sich ein lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio im Wert von einer Mrd. Euro: Bedingter Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb wesentlicher Teile des repositionierten Immobilienbestands von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnis der Energiedienst Holding AG: Gutes Halbjahr mit besserem operativem Ergebnis ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:45 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:33 UhrMeyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
06:31 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und Singapur (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und Singapur
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and IEC 61730
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Analyse: Update | Was ist da los bei Meyer Burger?
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen