EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration



26-Jul-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) was informed on Friday, July 23, 2021 through a press release as well as a letter from Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV) that the company considers the companies' collaboration agreement, in place since 2019, terminated for own strategic reasons. In view of the unexpected announcement by Oxford PV, Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights.



With the collaboration agreement closed in March 2019, Meyer Burger and Oxford PV agreed on an exclusive partnership to jointly develop the required technology for mass production of perovskite tandem cells based on Meyer Burger's heterojunction silicon cell technology (HJT) as well as necessary novel perovskite production equipment from Meyer Burger. Meyer Burger is the largest single shareholder of Oxford PV with a share of 19.76%.



Meyer Burger's assessment was and is that the perovskite tandem technology will only reach the required technology and process maturity, product reliability and cost structure for competitive mass production in a few years. Any consequences of Oxford PV's announcement therefore have no impact on the success of Meyer Burger's transformation nor on Meyer Burger's communicated guidance.



The perovskite tandem technology is an integral part of Meyer Burger's technology roadmap. Based on its own developments and know-how, Meyer Burger has a comprehensive portfolio of processes, technologies and production techniques for its own potential mass production of tandem solar cells and modules. This includes the essential manufacturing processes and machines for perovskite tandem solar cells and corresponding solar modules with Meyer Burger's proprietary SmartWire interconnection technology. Meyer Burger thus holds a key to critical success factors such as product reliability and cost-efficient mass production.