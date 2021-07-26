EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) was informed on Friday, July 23, 2021 through a press release as well as a letter from Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV) that
the company considers the companies' collaboration agreement, in place since 2019, terminated for own strategic reasons. In view of the unexpected announcement by Oxford PV, Meyer Burger
is considering legal options to enforce its rights.
Contacts:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Dynamics Group AG
|Anne Schneider
|Andreas Durisch
|Head Corporate Communications
|Senior Partner
|M. +49 174 349 17 90
|T. +41 43 268 27 47
|M. +41 79 358 87 32
|anne.schneider@meyerburger.com
|adu@dynamicsgroup.ch
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1221477
|
