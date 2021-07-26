Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Merge
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. (“BSPRT”), a publicly-registered, non-listed real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead”), a REIT, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead’s diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted “book-for-book” basis. The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. Based on the June 30 adjusted book values per share,1 the implied cash payment would be $0.99 per share and the total value would be $7.30 per share, representing an implied 20% premium to the last reported sale price of Capstead common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on July 23, 2021.
The combined company, to be called “Franklin BSP Realty Trust” post-close, will transition the capital base of Capstead, a residential mortgage REIT, into commercial mortgage loans where BSPRT is focused. BSPRT’s external manager, Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. (“BSP”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Templeton”), will manage the combined company following the completion of the transaction. Upon closing the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined company will become the fourth largest commercial mortgage REIT with nearly $2 billion of pro forma equity and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol FBRT.
Highlights of the Merger
- Transaction provides Capstead common stockholders with a cash payment at closing equal to a 15.75% premium to diluted book value per share and an ongoing ownership interest in Franklin BSP Realty Trust with the potential for higher returns and dividend yields.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust will be the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT with nearly $2 billion of pro forma equity.
- Transition to BSPRT’s strategy of originating commercial mortgage loans, which has delivered returns on equity in excess of 10%, is expected to generate higher returns with less volatility and lower leverage than Capstead’s current strategy.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust will be externally managed by an experienced team of approximately 60 real estate credit investment professionals at BSP, led by Michael Comparato, BSP’s Head of Commercial Real Estate, and Franklin Templeton with significant investment and risk management expertise across the credit spectrum.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust will be publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker FBRT, providing existing BSPRT stockholders greater access to liquidity.
- A $100 million common stock repurchase program will be available post-closing to support the combined company’s common stock trading level.
Richard J. Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSPRT, said, “With the combined capital of BSPRT and Capstead, we are well positioned to capture opportunities ahead of us and create superior value for our stockholders. We believe our differentiated investment strategy, marked by a focus on middle market commercial real estate mortgages, provides us a significant competitive advantage with a large-scale, diverse portfolio that has delivered strong growth and attractive returns over the long term. Coupled with BSP’s strong deal sourcing and underwriting capabilities supported by Franklin Templeton’s world class sponsorship, the new Franklin BSP Realty Trust will be poised to benefit from the large and compelling commercial real estate lending market opportunity resulting from a significant volume of upcoming commercial real estate debt maturities.”
