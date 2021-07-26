checkAd

Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity participation

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Financing
Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity participation

26-Jul-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity participation

Walldorf, 26 July 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG confirms that it is currently in discussions with its main financing partner, the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank; RSHB), as well as the Russian Sberbank, regarding the medium and long-term financing of the Group. In this context, a temporary majority shareholding of Rosselkhozbank in the operating subsidiaries in Russia is also being examined.

An arbitration court in Voronezh has issued an injunction in preliminary legal proceedings to refrain RSHB from all actions in connection with the exercise of call options to acquire a majority shareholding in the Group's Russian intermediate holding companies. A court hearing in this context is scheduled for the second half of August.
 

Contact

Ekosem-Agrar AG

Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de

Irina Makey // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3585 919 //
E: irina.makey@ekosem-agrar.de // www.ekosem-agrar.de
 

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //
E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de

26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33
Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18
E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de
ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5
WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1221739

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1221739  26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

