Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity participation

Walldorf, 26 July 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG confirms that it is currently in discussions with its main financing partner, the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank; RSHB), as well as the Russian Sberbank, regarding the medium and long-term financing of the Group. In this context, a temporary majority shareholding of Rosselkhozbank in the operating subsidiaries in Russia is also being examined.

An arbitration court in Voronezh has issued an injunction in preliminary legal proceedings to refrain RSHB from all actions in connection with the exercise of call options to acquire a majority shareholding in the Group's Russian intermediate holding companies. A court hearing in this context is scheduled for the second half of August.



