Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $58.2 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $38.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $60.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights

Solid organic loan growth of 12.4% annualized for the quarter, (excluding warehouse and PPP)

Improved credit metrics with nonperforming assets of 0.29% of total assets

Strong capital levels with an estimated total capital ratio of 14.23%, leverage ratio of 9.03%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.45%

Announced redemption of $40 million in subordinated debentures in July 2021

Grew book value by $1.17 per share to $58.89 and tangible book value per share by $1.24 to $33.98

“These second quarter results reflect the accelerating economic recovery across our footprint, with our core loan book growing 12.4% annualized for the quarter as demand rebounded in both Texas and Colorado,” said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. “In addition to broad-based loan growth, we reported healthy earnings, grew tangible book value per share, and maintained resilient credit quality metrics. As we enter the second half of 2021 and look ahead, we will continue to leverage our position of strength in disciplined pursuit of growth opportunities across our great markets.”

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $129.3 million for second quarter 2021 compared to $128.4 million for second quarter 2020 and $129.7 million for first quarter 2021. The slight increase in net interest income from the prior year was driven by decreased funding costs offset by decreased earnings on assets due to lower yields and accretion. The slight decrease from the linked quarter was due primarily to lower accretion income offset by a decrease in interest expense due to lower rates paid primarily on money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes $5.2 million of acquired loan accretion compared to $6.2 million in first quarter 2021 and $7.2 million in second quarter 2020.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $1.8 billion and totaled $16.5 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $14.7 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and increased $500.5 million from $16.0 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase for both periods is primarily due to the continued growth of average interest bearing cash balances over the past year, increasing $1.3 billion from prior year and $781.5 million from the linked quarter. Offsetting the linked quarter change is a net decrease in average loan balances, due to both forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as well as a decrease in our average mortgage warehouse loans during the quarter.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.54% for second quarter 2021 compared to 4.14% for second quarter 2020 and 3.75% for first quarter 2021. The overall asset yield is down for both periods due to the continued increase in lower-yielding interest bearing cash balances mentioned above as well as lower yielding PPP loans and securities for the year over year period. The average loan yield, net of all accretion increased three (3) basis points from the linked quarter compared to a 21 basis point decrease from the prior year.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 0.60% for second quarter 2021 compared to 0.90% for second quarter 2020 and 0.67% for first quarter 2021. The decrease from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to lower rates offered on our deposit products, while the prior year change is also due to rate decreases on other borrowings.

The net interest margin was 3.14% for second quarter 2021 compared to 3.51% for second quarter 2020 and 3.29% for first quarter 2021. The net interest margin excluding all loan accretion was 3.02% for second quarter 2021 compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2020 and 3.13% for first quarter 2021. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the lower asset yields, increased liquidity and a decrease of $1.9 million in loan accretion income offset by the lower cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities. The 11 basis point decrease in the net interest margin excluding all loan accretion from the linked quarter is primarily a result of excess liquidity which negatively impacted the margin by 15 basis points, offset by slightly lower cost of funds of interest bearing liabilities for the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $9.5 million compared to second quarter 2020 and decreased $2.7 million compared to first quarter 2021.

The decrease from the prior year primarily reflects decreases of $5.2 million in mortgage banking revenue and $3.9 million in other noninterest income. The decrease in other noninterest income is due to $1.4 million less interchange income due to the Durbin amendment, which was effective July 2020 as well as a $3.5 million acquired loan contingency reserve that was recovered in second quarter 2020 offset by increases of $538 thousand in mortgage warehouse fee income and $559 thousand in miscellaneous income, including a $472 thousand gain on a branch building insurance claim.

The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects a decrease of $2.3 million in mortgage banking revenue.

Mortgage banking revenue was lower in second quarter 2021 compared to prior year and the linked quarter due to decreased volumes and margins resulting from rate increases in 2021. It was also impacted by continued volatility in the market during the quarter, which resulted in fair value losses on our derivative hedging instruments of $700 thousand compared to second quarter 2020 gain of $3.3 million and $333 thousand loss for first quarter 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased $5.1 million compared to second quarter 2020 and increased $2.9 million compared to first quarter 2021.

The net decrease in noninterest expense compared to second quarter 2020 is due primarily to a decrease of $15.6 million in acquisition expenses related to the merger termination in second quarter 2020 and other insignificant decreases in the following: $344 thousand in technology and communication expense, $522 thousand in FDIC assessment, $486 thousand in advertising and public relations and $738 thousand in other real estate impairment. The changes above were offset by increases of $9.4 million in salaries and benefits expense, $1.6 million in professional fees and $1.5 million in occupancy expense.

The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to increases of $1.2 million in occupancy expense and $1.4 million in other noninterest expense.

The increase in salaries and benefits from the prior year is due primarily to $8.8 million lower deferred salary expense which was elevated in prior year as a result of PPP loans and other COVID-related modifications that occurred during second quarter 2020 and reduced overall salary expense for that period. In addition, there was a decrease of $2.0 million in severance and retention expenses, which were higher in second quarter 2020 due to departmental and business line restructurings. Offsetting those changes were increases of $2.1 million in salaries and insurance expense in the current quarter due to additional headcount, as well as an increase of $712 thousand in contract labor costs due to various departmental and bankwide projects. In addition, the increase in professional fees for the year over year period was due to $982 thousand higher consulting expenses related primarily to the forgiveness of the first round of PPP loans and $739 thousand in legal expenses related to an ongoing acquired litigation.

The increase in occupancy expense from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to increases in various non-capitalizable small furniture and equipment and building repairs and maintenance expenses.

The increase in other noninterest expense from the linked quarter is due to increases of $365 thousand in loan-related expenses, $422 thousand in business meals, entertainment and travel expenses primarily due to returning to work in second quarter 2021 and other small increases in other miscellaneous accounts.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $6.5 million for second quarter 2021, a decrease of $29.6 million compared to $23.1 million provision expense for second quarter 2020 and a decrease of $4.0 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $2.5 million for first quarter 2021. The credit provision in second quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021 was primarily related to improvements to the economic forecast during 2021 as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period. Provision expense was elevated in the second quarter 2020 primarily due to general provision expense for economic factors related to COVID-19.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $154.8 million, or 1.34% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $80.1 million, or 0.68% at June 30, 2020 and compared to $165.8 million, or 1.42% at March 31, 2021. The dollar and percentage increase from the prior year is primarily due to adjustments to economic factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as well the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) transition adjustment while the increased credit provision from the linked quarter is due primarily to improvements in the economic forecast as mentioned above.

Income Taxes

Federal income tax expense of $15.5 million was recorded for the second quarter 2021, an effective rate of 21.0% compared to tax expense of $8.9 million and an effective rate of 18.7% for the prior year quarter and tax expense of $15.7 million and an effective rate of 20.8% for the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate for the second quarter 2020 was primarily a result of adjustments made related to state income taxes.

Second Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $11.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $11.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. PPP loans totaled $490.5 million, $912.2 million and $823.3 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Loans excluding PPP loans and net of loan sales, increased $333.1 million, or 12.4% on an annualized basis, during second quarter 2021.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans decreased to $850.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021, and increased from $665.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $184.7 million, or 27.7% year over year. The change from the prior year is reflective of the Company's focused attention to grow the warehouse line of business, while the decrease for the current quarter is due to lower volumes related to mortgage rate increases and shorter hold times during the period.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased to $53.1 million, or 0.29% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $61.0 million or 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and increased from $28.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets at June 30, 2020.

The decrease in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter is primarily due to payoffs and principal reductions totaling $5.4 million as well as $2.4 million in charge-offs during the period, which includes a $1.2 million commercial loan charge-off and various other smaller charge-offs.

The increase in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the prior year is primarily due to net additions of $7.5 million in PCD loans added related to our January 1, 2021 CECL adoption as well as nonaccrual loan additions including a $12.2 million energy loan and a $15.1 million commercial real estate credit, offset by a $3.5 million charge-off on an energy credit and the $1.2 million commercial loan charge-off mentioned above as well as the high volume of payoffs and principal reductions occurring in second quarter 2021.

Charge-offs were 0.13% annualized in the second quarter 2021 compared to 0.01% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.05% annualized in the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were elevated in second quarter 2021 due to the $1.2 million commercial loan charge-off discussed above as well as another $1.2 million commercial charge-off of a performing loan. Both charge-offs were fully reserved in prior periods.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits were $15.1 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $14.8 billion at March 31, 2021 and compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is related to $350.0 million in reciprocal deposits brought back on balance sheet in May and June offset by decreases in specialty treasury accounts. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $168.2 million from March 31, 2021 and $650.1 million from June 30, 2020.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $681.0 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.3 million from March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $435.4 million from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter change reflects a $2.5 million payoff in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank. The change from prior year reflects a $550.0 million reduction of short-term FHLB advances, as well as the payoff of $13.5 million in total borrowings for both the Company's unsecured line of credit and the Fed's PPP Liquidity Facility, offset by proceeds of $127.5 million, net of issuance costs, related to subordinated debentures issued in third quarter 2020.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At June 30, 2021, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.14%, 9.03%, 11.55% and 14.23%, respectively, compared to 10.94%, 9.01%, 11.36%, and 14.13%, respectively, at March 31, 2021 and 10.17%, 8.94%, 10.60%, and 12.44%, respectively at June 30, 2020.

The Company has elected to adopt the three-year transition option related to the CECL $53.9 million cumulative-effect reduction to retained earnings pursuant to the Federal Reserve Board’s final rule issued in February 2019. Such deferral has been applied in the June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 capital ratios presented.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time the Company’s comments and releases may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related federal security laws. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including its future revenues, income, expenses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows, its future capital expenditures and dividends, its future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in the Company’s loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, the Company’s future capital structure or changes therein, the plan and objectives of management for future operations, the Company’s future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on the Company’s operations, results of operations and financial condition, the Company’s future economic performance and the statements of the assumptions underlying any such statement. Such statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “is anticipated,” “is estimated,” “is expected,” “is intended,” “objective,” “plan,” “projected,” “projection,” “will affect,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will decrease,” “will grow,” “will impact,” “will increase,” “will incur,” “will reduce,” “will remain,” “will result,” “would be,” variations of such words or phrases (including where the word “could,” “may” or “would” is used rather than the word “will” in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. The forward-looking statements that the Company makes are based on its current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect the Company’s future financial results and performance and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These possible events or factors include, but are not limited to: 1) the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, including the recent outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the significant impact that such outbreak has had and may have on the Company’s growth, operations, earnings and asset quality; 2) the Company’s ability to sustain its current internal growth rate and total growth rate; 3) changes in geopolitical, business and economic events, occurrences and conditions, including changes in rates of inflation or deflation, nationally, regionally and in the Company’s target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado; 4) worsening business and economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado, and the geographic areas in those states in which the Company operates; 5) the Company’s dependence on its management team and its ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel; 6) the concentration of the Company’s business within its geographic areas of operation in Texas and Colorado; 7) changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally, and specifically resulting from the economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; 8) concentration of the loan portfolio of Independent Bank, before and after the completion of acquisitions of financial institutions, in commercial and residential real estate loans and changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of commercial and residential real estate; 9) the ability of Independent Bank to make loans with acceptable net interest margins and levels of risk of repayment and to otherwise invest in assets at acceptable yields and presenting acceptable investment risks; 10) inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates that the managements of the Company and the financial institutions that the Company acquires make in establishing reserves for credit losses and other estimates generally, and specifically as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic; 11) lack of liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount of sources of liquidity the Company currently has; 12) material increases or decreases in the amount of deposits held by Independent Bank or other financial institutions that the Company acquires and the cost of those deposits; 13) the Company’s access to the debt and equity markets and the overall cost of funding its operations; 14) regulatory requirements to maintain minimum capital levels or maintenance of capital at levels sufficient to support the Company’s anticipated growth; 15) changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of the loans and deposits of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires and that affect the net interest income, other future cash flows, or the market value of the assets of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires, including investment securities; 16) fluctuations in the market value and liquidity of the securities the Company holds for sale, including as a result of changes in market interest rates; 17) effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial, investment and insurance services; 18) changes in economic and market conditions, including the economic dislocation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, that affect the amount and value of the assets of Independent Bank and of financial institutions that the Company acquires; 19) the institution and outcome of, and costs associated with, litigation and other legal proceedings against one of more of the Company, Independent Bank and financial institutions that the Company acquires or to which any of such entities is subject; 20) the occurrence of market conditions adversely affecting the financial industry generally, including the economic dislocation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; 21) the impact of recent and future legislative regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by the Company’s regulators, and changes in federal government policies, as well as regulatory requirements applicable to, and resulting from regulatory supervision of, the Company and Independent Bank as a financial institution with total assets greater than $10 billion; 22) changes in accounting policies, practices, principles and guidelines, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as the case may be; 23) governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including changes resulting from the implementation of the new Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard; 24) changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; 25) the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism (including cyber attacks) or other catastrophic events, including natural disasters such as storms, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, that may affect general economic conditions; 26) the Company’s actual cost savings resulting from previous or future acquisitions are less than expected, the Company is unable to realize those cost savings as soon as expected, or the Company incurs additional or unexpected costs; 27) the Company’s revenues after previous or future acquisitions are less than expected; 28) the liquidity of, and changes in the amounts and sources of liquidity available to the Company, before and after the acquisition of any financial institutions that the Company acquires; 29) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption before and after the Company completed acquisitions, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than the Company expected; 30) the effects of the combination of the operations of financial institutions that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future with the Company’s operations and the operations of Independent Bank, the effects of the integration of such operations being unsuccessful, and the effects of such integration being more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected or not yielding the cost savings the Company expects; 31) the impact of investments that the Company or Independent Bank may have made or may make and the changes in the value of those investments; 32) the quality of the assets of financial institutions and companies that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future being different than it determined or determine in its due diligence investigation in connection with the acquisition of such financial institutions and any inadequacy of credit loss reserves relating to, and exposure to unrecoverable losses on, loans acquired; 33) the Company’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions to sustain its growth, to expand its presence in the Company’s markets and to enter new markets; 34) general business and economic conditions in the Company’s markets change or are less favorable than expected generally, and specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 35) changes occur in business conditions and inflation generally, and specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 36) an increase in the rate of personal or commercial customers’ bankruptcies generally, and specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 37) technology-related changes are harder to make or are more expensive than expected; 38) attacks on the security of, and breaches of, the Company's and Independent Bank's digital information systems, the costs the Company or Independent Bank incur to provide security against such attacks and any costs and liability the Company or Independent Bank incurs in connection with any breach of those systems; 39) the potential impact of technology and “FinTech” entities on the banking industry generally; 40) the other factors that are described or referenced in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, under the caption “Risk Factors”; and 41) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and geopolitical factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing and services. The Company urges you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company. As a result of these and other matters, including changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other factors, the actual results relating to the subject matter of any forward-looking statement may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied in that forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement made in this prospectus or made by the Company in any report, filing, document or information incorporated by reference in this prospectus, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Company believes that these assumptions or bases have been chosen in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Company cautions you that assumptions as to future occurrences or results almost always vary from actual future occurrences or results, and the differences between assumptions and actual occurrences and results can be material. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus or incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings,” “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “adjusted net interest margin,” “return on tangible equity,” “adjusted return on average assets” and “adjusted return on average equity” and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for credit losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 145,805 $ 147,771 $ 152,062 $ 151,798 $ 151,241 Interest expense 16,508 18,042 19,236 19,791 22,869 Net interest income 129,297 129,729 132,826 132,007 128,372 Provision for credit losses (6,500) (2,500) 3,871 7,620 23,121 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 135,797 132,229 128,955 124,387 105,251 Noninterest income 15,926 18,609 19,912 25,165 25,414 Noninterest expense 78,013 75,113 75,227 73,409 83,069 Income tax expense 15,467 15,745 15,366 16,068 8,903 Net income 58,243 59,980 58,274 60,075 38,693 Adjusted net income (1) 58,243 60,084 58,007 59,580 49,076 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.39 $ 1.35 $ 1.39 $ 0.90 Diluted 1.35 1.39 1.35 1.39 0.90 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.35 1.39 1.34 1.38 1.14 Diluted (1) 1.35 1.39 1.34 1.38 1.14 Dividends 0.32 0.30 0.30 0.25 0.25 Book value 58.89 57.72 58.31 57.26 56.34 Tangible book value (1) 33.98 32.74 33.23 32.17 31.05 Common shares outstanding 43,180,607 43,193,257 43,137,104 43,244,797 43,041,119 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2) 43,188,050 43,178,522 43,177,824 43,234,913 43,041,660 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2) 43,247,195 43,222,943 43,177,824 43,234,913 43,177,986 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 18,447,721 $ 18,115,336 $ 17,753,476 $ 17,117,007 $ 16,986,025 Cash and cash equivalents 2,794,700 2,416,870 1,813,987 1,453,733 1,605,911 Securities available for sale 1,574,435 1,307,957 1,153,693 1,076,619 1,049,592 Loans, held for sale 43,684 57,799 82,647 87,406 72,865 Loans, held for investment (3)(4) 11,576,332 11,665,058 11,622,298 11,651,855 11,690,356 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 894,324 1,105,699 1,453,797 1,219,013 903,630 Allowance for credit losses on loans(3) 154,791 165,827 87,820 87,491 80,055 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,075,801 1,078,946 1,082,091 1,085,236 1,088,411 Other real estate owned 475 475 475 1,642 1,688 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,634,530 4,466,310 4,164,800 4,187,150 3,984,404 Interest-bearing deposits 10,429,261 10,337,482 10,234,127 9,610,410 9,314,631 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 681,023 683,350 687,175 680,529 1,116,462 Junior subordinated debentures 54,122 54,072 54,023 53,973 53,924 Total stockholders' equity 2,542,885 2,493,117 2,515,371 2,476,373 2,424,960

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.43 % 0.94 % Return on average equity 9.27 9.78 9.29 9.73 6.44 Return on tangible equity (5) 16.19 17.29 16.40 17.43 11.71 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.28 1.37 1.34 1.42 1.20 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 9.27 9.80 9.24 9.65 8.16 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (5) 16.19 17.32 16.33 17.29 14.86 Net interest margin 3.14 3.29 3.42 3.52 3.51 Adjusted net interest margin (6) 3.14 3.29 3.40 3.48 3.50 Efficiency ratio (7) 51.55 48.52 47.19 44.69 51.95 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 51.48 48.39 47.16 44.57 41.73 Credit Quality Ratios (3) (4) (8) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.45 0.52 0.44 0.36 0.23 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate 0.46 0.52 0.45 0.37 0.24 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 294.88 274.71 170.80 211.12 300.95 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.34 1.42 0.76 0.75 0.68 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.13 0.01 0.11 0.01 0.05 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.14 % 10.94 % 10.33 % 10.24 % 10.17 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.03 9.01 9.12 9.15 8.94 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.55 11.36 10.74 10.66 10.60 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.23 14.13 13.32 13.29 12.44 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 13.78 13.76 14.17 14.47 14.28 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.45 8.30 8.60 8.68 8.41

____________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights). (3) On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard replacing the incurred loss model with an expected credit loss methodology. Due to the adoption of the guidance under the modified retrospective approach, prior periods have not been adjusted and thus may not be comparable. As such, at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, loans held for investment are disclosed net of deferred fees of $14,105 and $15,450, respectively, and nonperforming PCD loans are included in total nonperforming loans. (4) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans and includes SBA PPP loans of $490,485, $912,176, $804,397, $825,966 and $823,289, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. (6) Non-GAAP financial measure. Prior to the adoption of CECL, excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 in the amounts of $579, $1,294 and $354, respectively. (7) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. (8) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $53,081, $60,954, $52,005, $43,197 and $28,403, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings, and prior to the adoption of CECL, excluded loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality (now referred to as PCD loans), totaled $52,492, $60,365, $51,416, $41,441 and $26,601, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 137,620 $ 143,405 $ 277,772 $ 290,510 Interest on taxable securities 5,252 4,828 10,009 9,992 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,061 2,168 4,130 4,233 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 872 840 1,665 2,911 Total interest income 145,805 151,241 293,576 307,646 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 11,487 18,327 24,494 46,398 Interest on FHLB advances 537 1,289 1,070 2,915 Interest on other borrowings 4,043 2,685 8,103 5,480 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 441 568 883 1,240 Total interest expense 16,508 22,869 34,550 56,033 Net interest income 129,297 128,372 259,026 251,613 Provision for credit losses (6,500 ) 23,121 (9,000 ) 31,502 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 135,797 105,251 268,026 220,111 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,250 1,957 4,511 4,708 Investment management fees 2,086 1,646 4,129 3,632 Mortgage banking revenue 5,237 10,479 12,732 13,004 Gain on sale of loans 26 689 26 647 Gain on sale of other real estate — 12 — 37 Gain on sale of securities available for sale — 26 — 382 (Loss) gain on sale and disposal of premises and equipment (13 ) 340 (20 ) 277 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,287 1,331 2,559 2,672 Other 5,053 8,934 10,598 14,627 Total noninterest income 15,926 25,414 34,535 39,986 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 43,837 34,428 87,496 73,088 Occupancy 10,852 9,378 20,458 19,415 Communications and technology 5,581 5,925 11,117 11,477 FDIC assessment 1,467 1,989 3,172 3,741 Advertising and public relations 376 862 614 1,473 Other real estate owned expenses, net 4 42 12 416 Impairment of other real estate — 738 — 738 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,145 3,175 6,290 6,351 Professional fees 3,756 2,181 7,426 6,395 Acquisition expense, including legal — 15,629 — 16,178 Other 8,995 8,722 16,541 18,226 Total noninterest expense 78,013 83,069 153,126 157,498 Income before taxes 73,710 47,596 149,435 102,599 Income tax expense 15,467 8,903 31,212 19,739 Net income $ 58,243 $ 38,693 $ 118,223 $ 82,860

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 256,993 $ 250,485 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,537,707 1,563,502 Cash and cash equivalents 2,794,700 1,813,987 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 3,245 4,482 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,574,435 1,153,693 Loans held for sale (includes $33,055 and $71,769 carried at fair value, respectively) 43,684 82,647 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $154,791 and $87,820, respectively 12,315,865 12,978,238 Premises and equipment, net 252,883 249,467 Other real estate owned 475 475 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 21,560 20,305 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 222,987 220,428 Deferred tax asset 17,563 3,933 Goodwill 994,021 994,021 Other intangible assets, net 81,780 88,070 Other assets 124,523 143,730 Total assets $ 18,447,721 $ 17,753,476 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,634,530 $ 4,164,800 Interest-bearing 10,429,261 10,234,127 Total deposits 15,063,791 14,398,927 FHLB advances 375,000 375,000 Other borrowings 306,023 312,175 Junior subordinated debentures 54,122 54,023 Other liabilities 105,900 97,980 Total liabilities 15,904,836 15,238,105 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock (0 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively) — — Common stock (43,180,607 and 43,137,104 shares outstanding, respectively) 432 431 Additional paid-in capital 1,940,360 1,934,807 Retained earnings 579,585 543,800 Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,508 36,333 Total stockholders’ equity 2,542,885 2,515,371 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,447,721 $ 17,753,476

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 12,480,653 $ 137,620 4.42 % $ 12,297,599 $ 143,405 4.69 % Taxable securities 1,068,446 5,252 1.97 750,381 4,828 2.59 Nontaxable securities 349,347 2,061 2.37 348,204 2,168 2.50 Interest bearing deposits and other 2,603,276 872 0.13 1,296,048 840 0.26 Total interest-earning assets 16,501,722 145,805 3.54 14,692,232 151,241 4.14 Noninterest-earning assets 1,782,053 1,793,324 Total assets $ 18,283,775 $ 16,485,556 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,811,703 $ 5,927 0.41 % $ 4,350,985 $ 6,044 0.56 % Savings accounts 702,208 273 0.16 598,237 260 0.17 Money market accounts 2,511,010 3,537 0.56 2,304,386 4,540 0.79 Certificates of deposit 1,316,277 1,750 0.53 1,707,470 7,483 1.76 Total deposits 10,341,198 11,487 0.45 8,961,078 18,327 0.82 FHLB advances 375,000 537 0.57 1,076,648 1,289 0.48 Other borrowings 306,759 4,043 5.29 184,393 2,685 5.86 Junior subordinated debentures 54,104 441 3.27 53,906 568 4.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,077,061 16,508 0.60 10,276,025 22,869 0.90 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 4,587,786 3,699,045 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 98,925 92,448 Stockholders’ equity 2,520,003 2,418,038 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,283,775 $ 16,485,556 Net interest income $ 129,297 $ 128,372 Interest rate spread 2.94 % 3.24 % Net interest margin (2) 3.14 3.51 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 130,267 3.17 $ 129,344 3.54 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 148.97 142.98

____________ (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 12,679,592 $ 277,772 4.42 % $ 11,917,473 $ 290,510 4.90 % Taxable securities 1,007,664 10,009 2.00 757,608 9,992 2.65 Nontaxable securities 350,887 4,130 2.37 338,923 4,233 2.51 Interest bearing deposits and other 2,214,691 1,665 0.15 916,812 2,911 0.64 Total interest-earning assets 16,252,834 293,576 3.64 13,930,816 307,646 4.44 Noninterest-earning assets 1,784,355 1,794,757 Total assets $ 18,037,189 $ 15,725,573 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,652,511 $ 12,001 0.43 % $ 4,341,287 $ 17,017 0.79 % Savings accounts 686,442 533 0.16 574,327 525 0.18 Money market accounts 2,606,418 7,563 0.59 2,177,205 12,353 1.14 Certificates of deposit 1,353,451 4,397 0.66 1,762,340 16,503 1.88 Total deposits 10,298,822 24,494 0.48 8,855,159 46,398 1.05 FHLB advances 375,000 1,070 0.58 743,407 2,915 0.79 Other borrowings 308,387 8,103 5.30 189,618 5,480 5.81 Junior subordinated debentures 54,080 883 3.29 53,881 1,240 4.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,036,289 34,550 0.63 9,842,065 56,033 1.14 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 4,407,624 3,398,116 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 89,678 91,768 Stockholders’ equity 2,503,598 2,393,624 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,037,189 $ 15,725,573 Net interest income $ 259,026 $ 251,613 Interest rate spread 3.01 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (2) 3.21 3.63 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 260,956 3.24 $ 253,498 3.66 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 147.27 141.54

____________ (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Portfolio Composition As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Total Loans By Class June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1)(2) $ 3,137,227 25.1 % $ 3,902,496 29.7 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 6,349,496 50.7 6,096,676 46.3 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,175,486 9.4 1,245,801 9.5 Residential real estate (3) 1,349,060 10.8 1,435,112 10.9 Single-family interim construction 342,071 2.7 326,575 2.5 Agricultural 78,688 0.6 85,014 0.6 Consumer 82,312 0.7 67,068 0.5 Total loans (4) 12,514,340 100.0 % 13,158,742 100.0 % Deferred loan fees (4) — (10,037 ) Allowance for credit losses (154,791 ) (87,820 ) Total loans, net $ 12,359,549 $ 13,060,885

____________ (1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $894,324 and $1,453,797 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes SBA PPP loans of $490,485 with net deferred loan fees of $10,548 at June 30, 2021 and $804,397 at December 31, 2020. (3) Includes loans held for sale of $43,684 and $82,647 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (4) Loan class amounts are shown at amortized cost, net of deferred loan fees of $14,105 in accordance with CECL at June 30, 2021 and shown at recorded investment at December 31, 2020.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 129,297 $ 129,729 $ 132,826 $ 132,007 $ 128,372 Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans (1) — — (579 ) (1,294 ) (354 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 129,297 129,729 132,247 130,713 128,018 Provision Expense - Reported (c) (6,500 ) (2,500 ) 3,871 7,620 23,121 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 15,926 18,609 19,912 25,165 25,414 (Gain) loss on sale of loans (26 ) — 291 — (689 ) Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate — — 73 — (12 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale — — — — (26 ) Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 13 7 (59 ) (34 ) (340 ) Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (204 ) (129 ) (450 ) (138 ) (3,640 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 15,709 18,487 19,767 24,993 20,707 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 78,013 75,113 75,227 73,409 83,069 OREO impairment — — — (46 ) (738 ) Impairment of assets — (9 ) — (336 ) — COVID-19 expense (2) — — (61 ) (141 ) (1,451 ) Acquisition expense (3) (217 ) (244 ) (326 ) (316 ) (15,644 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 77,796 74,860 74,840 72,570 65,236 Income Tax Expense - Reported (h) 15,467 15,745 15,366 16,068 8,903 Net Income - Reported (a) - (c) + (d) - (f) - (h) = (i) 58,243 59,980 58,274 60,075 38,693 Adjusted Net Income (4) (b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (j) $ 58,243 $ 60,084 $ 58,007 $ 59,580 $ 49,076 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Total Average Assets (k) $ 18,283,775 $ 17,787,862 $ 17,252,111 $ 16,713,895 $ 16,485,556 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (l) $ 2,520,003 $ 2,487,010 $ 2,496,318 $ 2,457,423 $ 2,418,038 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (5) (m) $ 1,443,131 $ 1,407,016 $ 1,413,167 $ 1,371,094 $ 1,328,568 Reported Return on Average Assets (i) / (k) 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.43 % 0.94 % Reported Return on Average Equity (i) / (l) 9.27 % 9.78 % 9.29 % 9.73 % 6.44 % Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity (i) / (m) 16.19 % 17.29 % 16.40 % 17.43 % 11.71 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets (6) (j) / (k) 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.20 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity (6) (j) / (l) 9.27 % 9.80 % 9.24 % 9.65 % 8.16 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (6) (j) / (m) 16.19 % 17.32 % 16.33 % 17.29 % 14.86 % EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (n) $ 3,145 $ 3,145 $ 3,145 $ 3,175 $ 3,175 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - n) / (a + d) 51.55 % 48.52 % 47.19 % 44.69 % 51.95 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - n) / (b + e) 51.48 % 48.39 % 47.16 % 44.57 % 41.73 %

____________ (1) Prior to the adoption of CECL, unexpected income on purchase credit impaired loans was deducted from adjusted income. (2) COVID-19 expense includes expenses such as employee's premium pay, personal protection and cleaning supplies, remote work equipment, advertising and communications, and community support/donations. (3) Acquisition expenses include $217, $244, $326, $269 and $15 of compensation related expenses in addition to $0, $0, $0, $47 and $15,629 of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.0%, 20.8%, 20.9%, 21.1%, and 18.7% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (5) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. (6) Calculated using adjusted net income.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,542,885 $ 2,515,371 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (81,780 ) (88,070 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,467,084 $ 1,433,280 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 18,447,721 $ 17,753,476 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (81,780 ) (88,070 ) Tangible assets $ 17,371,920 $ 16,671,385 Common shares outstanding 43,180,607 43,137,104 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.45 % 8.60 % Book value per common share $ 58.89 $ 58.31 Tangible book value per common share 33.98 33.23

