Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of Aviptadil in Nation of Georgia

Geneva, Switzerland, July 28, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx") reported in a press release yesterday that the Nation of Georgia's Prime Minister and Minister of Health have issued an Emergency Use Authorization for intravenous aviptadil for the treatment of critical COVID-19.

NRx also reported that the first doses of aviptadil will arrive in the Nation of Georgia within 24 hours, and discussions are underway with the Ministry of Health to provide access to ZYESAMI(TM) to Georgians suffering with Critical COVID-19.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

