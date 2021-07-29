TechnipFMC plc to Sell Part of its Stake in Technip Energies N.V.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and the offer of Technip Energies shares does not constitute a public offering other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including in France.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

TechnipFMC announces the launch of the placement of 16 million Technip Energies shares (the “Shares”), representing ca. 9% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital, through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Placement”).

Upon completion of the Placement, TechnipFMC would retain a direct stake of ca. 22% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital.

TechnipFMC has agreed to a 60-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Technip Energies, subject to waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators and certain other customary exceptions, including transfer of shares to a subsidiary, granting and enforcement of security interests in connection with financing and derivative transactions and tender into any public tender offer for all or part of the shares.

The Placement is targeted at eligible institutional investors. There will be no public offering in any country.

The final terms of the Placement are expected to be announced on July 30 at the latest. Settlement for the Placement is expected to take place on or around August 3, 2021.

Important notices

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and the offer of shares of Technip Energies (the “Shares”) by TechnipFMC does not constitute a public offering other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including in France.

In member states of the European Economic Area, this communication and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, any offer of the Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”) from a requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Shares. This communication is for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order.