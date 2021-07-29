checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF significantly above market expectations in 2nd quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales & earnings for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 21:21  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF significantly above market expectations in 2nd quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales & earnings for 2021

29-Jul-2021 / 21:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Leoni AG!
Long
Basispreis 12,84€
Hebel 12,62
Ask 1,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 15,41€
Hebel 11,96
Ask 1,09
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

LEONI generates an EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and a free cash flow significantly above market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales and earnings for 2021

Nuremberg, 29 July 2021 - Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021, sales of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888), amounted to EUR 1.30 billion (Q2 2020: EUR 673 million), EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was EUR 48 million (Q2 2020: EUR -96 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 27 million (Q2 2020: EUR -129 million). The free cash flow amounted to EUR -10 million (Q2 2020: EUR -244 million). The earnings figures and free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 are significantly above current market expectations*. Against this background, the Board of Directors today decided to raise its outlook for sales and earnings for the full year 2021. It now expects a significant year-on-year increase (2020: EUR 4.1 billion) in Group sales to at least EUR 5 billion and a significant year-on-year increase (2020: EUR -59 million) in EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs to at least EUR 100 million for the full year 2021.

The positive earnings development in the second quarter of 2021 is based on the continuation of the recovery in demand in the automotive and industrial sectors, volume and mix effects as well as positive effects from the VALUE 21 programme and the restructuring concept. The positive free cash flow development mainly results from higher earnings and increased factoring volumes.

Leoni expects to face a variety of challenges during the remainder of the year. These include, among others, the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and the continuing bottlenecks in global supply chains, which are impacting the availability of critical components and materials and could lead to production disruptions of automotive manufacturers and at Leoni in the coming months.
Seite 1 von 4
Leoni Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Leoni - Wachstumsaktie 2005 im M-Dax
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF significantly above market expectations in 2nd quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales & earnings for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF significantly above market expectations in 2nd quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales & earnings …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Ergebnisse für das 1. Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:21 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und einen Free Cashflow deutlich über Markterwartung und hebt die Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
21:21 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und einen Free Cashflow deutlich über Markterwartung und hebt die Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.07.21Aktien - Leoni, MorphoSys, Shop Apotheke Europe, Westwing und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
09.07.21JPMORGAN stuft LEONI AG auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
05.07.21LYNX: LEONI: Mit einem „rounding bottom“ zurück in den Aufwärtstrend?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
03.07.21Leoni-Großaktionär baut Anteil weiter aus – deutet sich hier eine Übernahme an?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare