Macy’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results on August 19, 2021

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its second quarter 2021 sales and earnings results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, is accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Analysts and investors may call in on 1-800-458-4121, passcode 1495500. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006034/en/