First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:
Expected Ex-Dividend Date: July 30, 2021
Record Date: August 2, 2021
Payable Date: August 4, 2021
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Frequency
Ordinary
ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV
FTSM
Nasdaq
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
Monthly
$0.018
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $205 billion as of June 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
