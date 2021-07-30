Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits in Annual Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Revenues of $16,217,410 vs. $12,494,797 for the previous financial year

Gross Profit of $5,296,974 vs. $3,397,966 for the previous financial year

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today the release of its Audited Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2021. For the twelve months from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $16,217,410, with the Company recording a gross profit of $5,296,974. Revenues from cannabis sales were up $3,722,613 (30 per cent) from the previous fiscal year, while gross profit was up $1,899,008 (56 per cent), in the face of an extremely challenging retail environment.

“We have maintained our focus on growth for the fiscal year even as the world adjusted in the wake of a global pandemic. I am proud of our leadership as we increased our store count in California and continued our path to realize our goal of becoming one of California’s premier cannabis retail operators,” said Captor Capital CEO John Zorbas. “Growth comes with normal challenges and expenses, but to be able to continue to accomplish this feat with evolving hurdles gives me great confidence that we will continue to grow. While we have achieved significant growth in both revenue and profits this past year, it is our belief that it will be in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year and the following quarters that this investment will truly begin to bear significant fruit as we begin to utilize 100 per cent of the resources and capabilities of each of our nine locations.”

Financial Statement Highlights