Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited, or Vasta (Nasdaq: VSTA), announces today that it has appointed Estela Maris Vieira de Souza to its board of directors as an independent member and as chairwoman of the audit committee. She will fill the vacancy in the board of directors and audit committee due to the passing of Francisco Henrique Passos Fernandes.



Ms. Vieira is a full member of the audit committee of Track & Field, Localiza and Agência Brasileira Gestora de Fundos Garantidores e Garantias – ABGF. She is also a full member of the board of directors and audit committee of Infracommerce and full member of the Lojas Renner fiscal council. She was a full member of the Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gás and PwC Brazil Board. Ms. Vieira holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting Sciences, a MBA in Marketing in Services, a Master (Msc) in Accounting and Controllership, a MBA in Digital Business, and is a board member certified by the Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC). Ms. Vieira started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in August 1987, and from 2000 to 2018 she was audit partner. In January 2019 she elected to take early retirement from PwC. Over a period of 15 years, she was the lead PwC Brazil partner responsible for delivering professional services to the Technology, Communication, Entertainment and Media sector and she represented the region at the PwC Network level in her area of expertise.

About Vasta Platform Limited (Nasdaq: VSTA)

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.