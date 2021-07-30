checkAd

Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 00:20  |  60   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited, or Vasta (Nasdaq: VSTA), announces today that it has appointed Estela Maris Vieira de Souza to its board of directors as an independent member and as chairwoman of the audit committee. She will fill the vacancy in the board of directors and audit committee due to the passing of Francisco Henrique Passos Fernandes.

Ms. Vieira is a full member of the audit committee of Track & Field, Localiza and Agência Brasileira Gestora de Fundos Garantidores e Garantias – ABGF. She is also a full member of the board of directors and audit committee of Infracommerce and full member of the Lojas Renner fiscal council. She was a full member of the Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gás and PwC Brazil Board. Ms. Vieira holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting Sciences, a MBA in Marketing in Services, a Master (Msc) in Accounting and Controllership, a MBA in Digital Business, and is a board member certified by the Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC). Ms. Vieira started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in August 1987, and from 2000 to 2018 she was audit partner. In January 2019 she elected to take early retirement from PwC. Over a period of 15 years, she was the lead PwC Brazil partner responsible for delivering professional services to the Technology, Communication, Entertainment and Media sector and she represented the region at the PwC Network level in her area of expertise.

About Vasta Platform Limited (Nasdaq: VSTA)

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vasta Platform Limited, or Vasta (Nasdaq: VSTA), announces today that it has appointed Estela Maris Vieira de Souza to its board of directors as an independent member and as chairwoman of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board