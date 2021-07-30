checkAd

Publicis Groupe S.A. Half-Year 2021 Financial Report Available

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 18:41  |  32   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Half-Year 2021 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) is available on the Company’s website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
 Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!



Publicis Groupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe S.A. Half-Year 2021 Financial Report Available Regulatory News: The Half-Year 2021 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) is available on the Company’s website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors / Investors & Analysts …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
Atlassian Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21JPMORGAN stuft Publicis auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
23.07.21UBS stuft Publicis auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
23.07.21BERENBERG stuft Publicis auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
23.07.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft Publicis auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
22.07.21Publicis Groupe: First Half 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Publicis Groupe to Acquire CitrusAd to Lead the New Generation of Identity-led Retail Media
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Publicis Groupe S.A.: Adjustment of Publicis Warrants Conversion Ratio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Publicis Groupe Half-Year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten