Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Medi+Sure Canada Inc. ("MediSure") for a total purchase price of C$3.5M (the "Transaction").

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin it produces. A global health threat, diabetes was responsible for approximately 1.5 million deaths in 2019 and has seen the number of people impacted from the disease escalate from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Effective management of diabetes is possible, which is why high-quality, affordable MediSure diabetic blood glucose meters and test strips are critical to effective ongoing treatment for patients and payers alike.

Founded in 2010, MediSure has been dedicated to producing affordable, quality diabetes products that bring economic value to the diabetes testing market while delivering world-class training and educational support to those living with the disease. MediSure has an established pharmacy footprint in Canada that completely aligns with the Empower growth strategy of working with and supporting pharmacies and the communities they serve.

"I could not be more excited to announce this deal and welcome MediSure to Empower," said Steven McAuley, CEO and Chairman of Empower. "The closing of this acquisition fits seamlessly into our North American e-commerce and product distribution strategy. We will be immediately applying for FDA approval and expanding to the US market to dramatically enhance the business model of MediSure, maximizing its potential for the Company, our shareholders and those suffering from this chronic disease. We also will expand products lines and introduce MediSure to our extensive pharmacy network."