checkAd

Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure

Autor: Accesswire
31.07.2021, 01:25  |  42   |   |   

Immediate market access expansion to commence in Canada and the USVANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving …

Immediate market access expansion to commence in Canada and the US

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Medi+Sure Canada Inc. ("MediSure") for a total purchase price of C$3.5M (the "Transaction").

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin it produces. A global health threat, diabetes was responsible for approximately 1.5 million deaths in 2019 and has seen the number of people impacted from the disease escalate from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Effective management of diabetes is possible, which is why high-quality, affordable MediSure diabetic blood glucose meters and test strips are critical to effective ongoing treatment for patients and payers alike.

Founded in 2010, MediSure has been dedicated to producing affordable, quality diabetes products that bring economic value to the diabetes testing market while delivering world-class training and educational support to those living with the disease. MediSure has an established pharmacy footprint in Canada that completely aligns with the Empower growth strategy of working with and supporting pharmacies and the communities they serve.

"I could not be more excited to announce this deal and welcome MediSure to Empower," said Steven McAuley, CEO and Chairman of Empower. "The closing of this acquisition fits seamlessly into our North American e-commerce and product distribution strategy. We will be immediately applying for FDA approval and expanding to the US market to dramatically enhance the business model of MediSure, maximizing its potential for the Company, our shareholders and those suffering from this chronic disease. We also will expand products lines and introduce MediSure to our extensive pharmacy network."

Seite 1 von 4


Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure Immediate market access expansion to commence in Canada and the USVANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain successfully launches the Beta version of its Nifter(TM) ...
Link Global Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Emgold Receives Approval To Trade on the OTCQB Market
Link Global Technologies Signs A Letter of Intent to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity
Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
UPDATE AND REPLACE: Alphinat Announces a Profit of $105,250 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2021
University Bancorp 1Q2021 Net Income $7,703,863, $1.62 Per Share
Karsten Issues Additional Subordinated Convertible Notes Due 2024
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center Services for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Testing
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Accesswire | Analysen