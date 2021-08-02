checkAd

EQS-News Key Figures 31.07.2021

EQS Group-News: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 31.07.2021

02.08.2021 / 17:46

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

31.07.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 320.38

-2.6

3.6

9.3

Share Price

CHF 338.00

-4.9

1.7

10.8

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'229

 

 

 

Disclaimer:

Wertpapier


