Douglas Elliman Names Scott Durkin Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

Douglas Elliman, one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that it has promoted its President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Durkin, to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dottie Herman has been appointed Vice-Chair.

“Douglas Elliman has proven to be my most rewarding professional experience to date,” said Mr. Durkin. “I look forward to expanding upon the legacy of our brand built by my friend and mentor Dottie Herman as the market leader in luxury real estate. I also welcome the opportunity to further advance our technology-focused initiatives that allow our agents to work faster and more efficiently on behalf of their customers and clients.”

Hand selected by Elliman Executive Chairman Howard M. Lorber and Ms. Herman, Mr. Durkin joined Douglas Elliman in 2015 as executive vice president of acquisitions and growth. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in October 2016 and named President in 2017. With his new title, Mr. Durkin will continue to lead the brokerage, its operations, technology initiatives, and strategic growth efforts across the United States. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, Douglas Elliman closed nearly $43 billion in sales.

"As President and COO of Douglas Elliman, Scott has taken our firm to the next level with major initiatives to strengthen our brand, our culture, our technology and most importantly, the way our agents conduct their business,” said Mr. Lorber. "Scott is a talented, solution-driven and results-oriented leader, as demonstrated by his truly incredible performance helming the brokerage during the extremely challenging COVID-19 pandemic. He has established himself as a highly valued and respected executive and I am very proud to make this announcement.”

“It is a thrill to pass the CEO title to my friend Scott Durkin whose career I have watched since acquiring Elliman in 2003 when I joined the New York City brokerage community,” said Ms. Herman. “I am impressed by his experience, tenacity and his appeal to agents, managers and staff alike. Elliman is in excellent and very capable hands.”

Ms. Herman has been consistently ranked in Crain's New York Business 50 Most Powerful Women in New York and Inman News Top 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders. In 2015, she was inducted into the Long Island Business News Hall of Fame and listed in the Top 50 Women Entrepreneurs in America by Inc. Magazine among the Inc. 5000 list where Douglas Elliman was named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In 2016, Ms. Herman was named on Forbes 2016 List of America’s Self-Made Women as well as in 2017. She was also honored in 2017 at the United Nations Women’s Entrepreneurship Day where she was awarded the prestigious, Business Pioneer Award. In addition, Ms. Herman received recognition as a Kenneth R. Gerrety Humanitarian Award at the annual Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and a BRAVA SmartCEO Award, recognizing exceptional female leaders for their contributions to business and philanthropy.

29.07.21
21.07.21
