Radian Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $155.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share. This compares with a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $30.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Quarter ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) (1) $155.2 $125.6 ($30.0) Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.80 $0.64 ($0.15) Consolidated pretax income (loss) $195.5 $161.2 ($42.2) Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2) $184.7 $167.3 ($88.5) Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (2)(3) $0.75 $0.68 ($0.36) Return on equity (1)(4) 14.5% 11.8% (3.1)% Adjusted net operating return on equity (2)(3) 13.6% 12.4% (7.1)% New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance $21,662 $20,161 $25,459 Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance $247.1 $264.7 $247.6 New defaults (5) 8,145 11,851 63,005 Provision for losses - mortgage insurance $3.3 $45.9 $304.0 Book value per share (6) $23.02 $22.14 $20.82 PMIERs Available Assets (7) $5,042 $4,909 $4,229 PMIERs excess Available Assets (8) $1,857 $1,451 $1,002 Total Holding Company Liquidity (9) $1,191 $1,292 $1,404 Total investments $6,682 $6,672 $6,431 Primary mortgage insurance in force $237,302 $238,921 $241,306 Percentage of primary loans in default (10) 4.0% 4.9% 6.5% Mortgage insurance loss reserves $881 $883 $735 homegenius revenues $33.5 $25.8 $22.5

(1) Net income for the second quarter of 2021 includes a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments of $15.7 million, compared to a pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments of $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments for the second quarter of 2020 of $47.3 million. (2) Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. (3) Calculated using the company’s statutory tax rate of 21 percent. (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (5) Represents the number of new defaults reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies. (6) Book value per share includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $0.95 as of June 30, 2021, $0.61 as of March 31, 2021 and $1.11 as of June 30, 2020. (7) Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (8) Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (9) Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. (10) Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $184.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted pretax operating loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $88.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Book value as of June 30, 2021, was $4.3 billion, an increase of 9 percent compared to $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2020. Book value per share at June 30, 2021, was $23.02, an increase of 11 percent compared to $20.82 at June 30, 2020.

“As a company that offers products and services across the mortgage and real estate spectrum, we are encouraged by the continued positive momentum in the housing market, as well as the favorable credit trends within our insured portfolio,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “Year-over-year we successfully increased book value per share by 11%, grew PMIERs excess Available Assets to $1.9 billion, increased monthly premium mortgage insurance in force by 8% and grew revenues in our homegenius segment by 48%. Based on Radian’s strong financial position and capital flexibility, we also increased our quarterly dividend by 12% and repurchased 3.9 million shares during the second quarter.”

Thornberry added, “Our team continues to demonstrate outstanding resilience and dedication as we work together to support our customers and help ensure Radian’s continued success.”

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

NIW was $21.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $20.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $25.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Of the $21.7 billion in NIW in the second quarter of 2021, 93.1 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 90.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021, and 84.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Refinances accounted for 22.9 percent of total NIW in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 40.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, and 43.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of June 30, 2021, declined to $237.3 billion, a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to $238.9 billion as of March 31, 2021, and a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to $241.3 billion as of June 30, 2020. The year over year decrease included a 28.2 percent decline in single premium policy insurance in force, partially offset by a 8.1 percent increase in monthly premium policy insurance in force. Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a twelve-month period, was 57.7 percent for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 57.2 percent for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 and 70.2 percent for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized persistency for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was 66.3 percent, compared to 62.5 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 63.8 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $247.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $264.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $247.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Mortgage insurance in force portfolio premium yield was 41.1 basis points in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 42.7 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and 44.3 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. The impact of single premium policy cancellations before consideration of reinsurance represented 5.3 basis points of direct premium yield in the second quarter of 2021, 6.4 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, and 8.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 41.5 basis points in the second quarter of 2021, 43.7 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, and 41.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.

The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $45.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $304.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily related to a favorable development on prior period reserves, based on more favorable trends in cures than originally estimated. The decrease in second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a significant decrease in primary new default notices related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of primary delinquent loans was 40,464 as of June 30, 2021, compared to 50,106 as of March 31, 2021 and 69,742 as of June 30, 2020. The loss ratio in the second quarter of 2021 was 1.3 percent, compared to 17.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and 122.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of commutations and settlements, claims paid were $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Radian's homegenius segment offers a broad array of title, valuation, asset management, software-as-a-service and other real estate services to mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, GSEs, real estate brokers and agents. Total homegenius segment revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $33.5 million, compared to $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenues for the homegenius segment in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by increases in services revenue attributable to all of our services business lines. The increase in revenues for the homegenius segment in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by increases in net title premiums earned and services revenue attributable to our title and valuation services businesses.



homegenius Profitability Metrics Adjusted pretax operating loss, our primary segment measure of profitability for the homegenius segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $9.2 million, compared to $10.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted pretax operating loss before allocated corporate operating expenses for the homegenius segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $4.5 million, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additional details regarding the homegenius results and related non-GAAP measures may be found in Exhibits F and G. Adjusted gross profit, for the homegenius segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.7 million, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additional details regarding the homegenius results and related non-GAAP measures may be found in Exhibits F and G.

Other operating expenses were $86.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $70.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily related to an increase in incentive compensation expense and a $3.9 million increase in non-operating items. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by an increase in compensation expense and a decrease in ceding commissions.



CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

Radian Group

As of June 30, 2021, Radian Group maintained $923.0 million of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the company repurchased 3.9 million shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $90.1 million, including commissions. As of June 30, 2021, purchase authority of up to $100.2 million remained available under this program. The current share repurchase authorization expires on August 31, 2021.

In addition, in July the Company purchased an additional 2.8 million shares, or approximately $61.4 million of Radian Group common stock, including commissions. After the repurchases in July, purchase authority of up to approximately $38.9 million remained available under the existing program.

On May 4, 2021, Radian Group’s Board of Directors authorized an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend on its common stock from $0.125 to $0.14 per share and paid the dividend on June 4, 2021.

Radian Guaranty

At June 30, 2021, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under PMIERs totaled approximately $5.0 billion, resulting in excess available resources or a “cushion” of $1.9 billion, or 58 percent, over its Minimum Required Assets.

As of June 30, 2021, 71 percent of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.3 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

RECENT EVENTS

Radian Guaranty Operating Statistics for July 2021

The information below includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. We consider a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 April 2021 Beginning primary default inventory (# of loans) 40,464 42,802 45,689 50,106 New defaults 2,749 2,680 2,714 2,751 Cures (4,728) (4,980) (5,573) (7,128) Claims paid (141) (29) (32) (37) Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (1) 3 (9) 4 (3) Ending primary default inventory 38,347 40,464 42,802 45,689

(1) Net of any previous Rescissions and Claim Denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated Rescissions and Claim Denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company's statutory tax rate, by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. In addition, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit margin are calculated by dividing homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit, respectively, by GAAP total revenue for the homegenius segment. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, adjusted gross profit, and the related homegenius profit margins are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment.

See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit A 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 254,756 $ 271,872 $ 302,140 (1) $ 286,471 $ 249,295 Services revenue 29,464 22,895 11,440 (1) 33,943 28,075 Net investment income 36,291 38,251 38,115 36,255 38,723 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 15,661 (5,181 ) 17,376 17,652 47,276 Other income 822 976 790 913 1,072 Total revenues 336,994 328,813 369,861 375,234 364,441 Expenses: Provision for losses 3,648 46,143 56,664 88,084 304,418 Policy acquisition costs 4,838 8,996 7,395 10,166 6,015 Cost of services 24,615 20,246 21,600 24,353 17,972 Other operating expenses 86,469 70,262 81,641 69,377 60,582 Interest expense 21,065 21,115 21,169 21,088 16,699 Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets 863 862 2,225 961 979 Total expenses 141,498 167,624 190,694 214,029 406,665 Pretax income (loss) 195,496 161,189 179,167 161,205 (42,224 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 40,290 35,581 31,154 26,102 (12,273 ) Net income (loss) $ 155,206 $ 125,608 $ 148,013 $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.80 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 )

(1) Includes the impact of a line item reclassification recorded in the fourth quarter to correct earlier periods in 2020, which increased net premiums earned and decreased services revenue by $7.8 million each. See Exhibit E for additional detail by period related to this out-of-period adjustment reflected in our All Other results.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Income (Loss) Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit B The calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was as follows: 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net income (loss) —basic and diluted $ 155,206 $ 125,608 $ 148,013 $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) Average common shares outstanding—basic 193,436 193,439 193,248 193,176 193,299 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (1) 1,202 1,764 1,415 980 — Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 194,638 195,203 194,663 194,156 193,299 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.80 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 )

(1) There were no dilutive shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of our net loss for the period. The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they were anti-dilutive:

2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Shares of common stock equivalents — — 324 710 2,295

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit C June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets: Investments $ 6,681,659 $ 6,671,874 $ 6,788,442 $ 6,584,577 $ 6,431,350 Cash 134,939 102,776 87,915 82,020 68,387 Restricted cash 2,968 20,987 6,231 4,424 16,279 Accrued investment income 32,223 34,841 34,047 36,093 34,179 Accounts and notes receivable 153,128 134,075 121,294 145,164 110,722 Reinsurance recoverables 75,411 76,664 73,202 66,515 56,852 Deferred policy acquisition costs 17,873 15,652 18,305 17,926 21,774 Property and equipment, net 74,288 78,309 80,457 88,717 89,143 Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net 21,318 22,181 23,043 25,268 26,229 Other assets 815,261 763,502 715,085 726,641 714,394 Total assets $ 8,009,068 $ 7,920,861 $ 7,948,021 $ 7,777,345 $ 7,569,309 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Unearned premiums $ 373,031 $ 406,689 $ 448,791 $ 501,787 $ 561,280 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense 885,498 887,355 848,413 825,792 738,885 Senior notes 1,407,545 1,406,603 1,405,674 1,404,759 1,403,857 FHLB advances 153,983 138,833 176,483 141,058 175,122 Reinsurance funds withheld 285,406 282,345 278,555 318,773 312,350 Net deferred tax liability 266,330 210,571 213,897 166,136 126,883 Other liabilities 303,442 353,173 291,855 296,661 264,927 Total liabilities 3,675,235 3,685,569 3,663,668 3,654,966 3,583,304 Common stock 207 210 210 210 210 Treasury stock (920,225 ) (910,347 ) (910,115 ) (909,745 ) (909,738 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,161,857 2,242,950 2,245,897 2,238,869 2,232,949 Retained earnings 2,913,138 2,785,744 2,684,636 2,561,076 2,450,423 Accumulated other comprehensive income 178,856 116,735 263,725 231,969 212,161 Total stockholders’ equity 4,333,833 4,235,292 4,284,353 4,122,379 3,986,005 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,009,068 $ 7,920,861 $ 7,948,021 $ 7,777,345 $ 7,569,309 Shares outstanding 188,290 191,311 191,606 191,556 191,492 Book value per share $ 23.02 $ 22.14 $ 22.36 $ 21.52 $ 20.82 Debt to capital ratio (1) 24.5 % 24.9 % 24.7 % 25.4 % 26.0 % Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only 11.4:1 11.9:1 12.7:1 13.2:1 13.3:1

(1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned Exhibit D 2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Premiums earned: Direct - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (1) $ 243,077 $ 256,905 $ 272,331 $ 259,889 $ 263,468 Single Premium Policy cancellations 31,592 38,510 53,526 65,667 50,023 Total direct - Mortgage (1) 274,669 295,415 325,857 325,556 313,491 Assumed - Mortgage: (2) 1,615 2,298 2,615 2,946 3,197 Ceded - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (27,324 ) (25,373 ) (27,229 ) (25,120 ) (26,493 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (3) (9,036 ) (11,109 ) (15,197 ) (18,679 ) (14,424 ) Profit commission - other (4) 7,162 3,433 770 (1,347 ) (28,175 ) Total ceded premiums - Mortgage (5) (29,198 ) (33,049 ) (41,656 ) (45,146 ) (69,092 ) Net premiums earned - Mortgage (1) 247,086 264,664 286,816 283,356 247,596 Net premiums earned - homegenius (6) 7,670 7,208 7,572 7,099 4,734 Net premiums earned - All Other (6) — — 7,752 (3,984 ) (3,035 ) Net premiums earned (1) $ 254,756 $ 271,872 $ 302,140 $ 286,471 $ 249,295

(1) The fourth quarter of 2020 includes an increase to premiums earned of $11.3 million related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material. (2) Relates primarily to premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs. (3) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (4) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (5) See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs. (6) See Exhibit E for additional information on changes that impacted our reported segment results for all periods.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 1 of 4)

Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Mortgage homegenius All Other Inter-segment Total Net premiums written $ 231,027 $ 7,670 $ — $ — $ 238,697 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 16,059 — — — 16,059 Net premiums earned 247,086 7,670 — — 254,756 Services revenue 3,732 25,750 44 (62 ) 29,464 Net investment income 32,842 31 3,418 — 36,291 Other income 641 — 181 — 822 Total 284,301 33,451 3,643 (62 ) 321,333 Provision for losses 3,334 335 — (21 ) 3,648 Policy acquisition costs 4,838 — — — 4,838 Cost of services 3,161 21,433 19 2 24,615 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (1) 27,441 16,160 1,169 (43 ) 44,727 Interest expense 21,065 — — — 21,065 Total 59,839 37,928 1,188 (62 ) 98,893 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 224,462 (4,477 ) 2,455 — 222,440 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 33,000 4,721 — — 37,721 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 191,462 $ (9,198 ) $ 2,455 $ — $ 184,719 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Mortgage homegenius All Other Inter-segment Total Net premiums written $ 229,458 $ 4,734 $ (3,035 ) $ — $ 231,157 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 18,138 — — — 18,138 Net premiums earned 247,596 4,734 (3,035 ) — 249,295 Services revenue 3,918 17,688 6,579 (110 ) 28,075 Net investment income 34,708 126 3,889 — 38,723 Other income (1) 721 — 104 — 825 Total 286,943 22,548 7,537 (110 ) 316,918 Provision for losses 304,021 426 — (29 ) 304,418 Policy acquisition costs 6,015 — — — 6,015 Cost of services 2,133 12,681 3,177 (19 ) 17,972 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (1) 18,537 10,527 3,129 (62 ) 32,131 Interest expense 16,699 — — — 16,699 Total 347,405 23,634 6,306 (110 ) 377,235 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (60,462 ) (1,086 ) 1,231 — (60,317 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 25,359 2,823 — — 28,182 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (85,821 ) $ (3,909 ) $ 1,231 $ — $ (88,499 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 2 of 4) Mortgage 2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net premiums written (2) (3) $ 231,027 $ 246,874 $ 261,244 $ 259,278 $ 229,458 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 16,059 17,790 25,572 24,078 18,138 Net premiums earned 247,086 264,664 286,816 283,356 247,596 Services revenue 3,732 4,351 3,717 3,914 3,918 Net investment income 32,842 34,013 34,235 32,054 34,708 Other income 641 769 735 689 721 Total 284,301 303,797 325,503 320,013 286,943 Provision for losses 3,334 45,869 56,312 87,753 304,021 Policy acquisition costs 4,838 8,996 7,395 10,166 6,015 Cost of services 3,161 3,192 3,245 2,908 2,133 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (1) 27,441 22,454 21,974 21,635 18,537 Interest expense (5) (6) 21,065 21,115 21,169 21,088 16,699 Total (7) 59,839 101,626 110,095 143,550 347,405 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 224,462 202,171 215,408 176,463 (60,462 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 33,000 27,884 31,102 29,127 25,359 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 191,462 $ 174,287 $ 184,306 $ 147,336 $ (85,821 ) homegenius (6) 2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net premiums earned (7) $ 7,670 $ 7,208 $ 7,572 $ 7,099 $ 4,734 Services revenue (6) (7) 25,750 18,550 15,958 22,627 17,688 Net investment income 31 37 43 67 126 Total 33,451 25,795 23,573 29,793 22,548 Provision for losses 335 296 392 370 426 Cost of services 21,433 17,028 15,706 18,085 12,681 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (1) 16,160 14,928 15,238 13,136 10,527 Total 37,928 32,252 31,336 31,591 23,634 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (4,477 ) (6,457 ) (7,763 ) (1,798 ) (1,086 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 4,721 3,996 3,369 3,248 2,823 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (9,198 ) $ (10,453 ) $ (11,132 ) $ (5,046 ) $ (3,909 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 3 of 4) All Other (6) (9) 2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net premiums earned (8) $ — $ — $ 7,752 $ (3,984 ) $ (3,035 ) Services revenue (7) (8) 44 53 (7,963 ) 8,267 6,579 Net investment income 3,418 4,201 3,837 4,134 3,889 Other income 181 207 55 224 104 Total 3,643 4,461 3,681 8,641 7,537 Cost of services 19 28 2,835 4,127 3,177 Other operating expenses (1) 1,169 951 3,033 1,824 3,129 Total 1,188 979 5,868 5,951 6,306 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 2,455 $ 3,482 $ (2,187 ) $ 2,690 $ 1,231

(1) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (2) Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information. (3) The fourth quarter of 2020 includes an increase to premiums earned of $11.3 million, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material. (4) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (5) Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. (6) The wind-down of our traditional appraisal business announced in the fourth quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to that business and certain other adjustments to services revenue now being reflected in All Other activities. In addition, there were certain other immaterial reclassifications to net investment income and interest expense. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented. (7) Inter-segment information:

2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Inter-segment revenue included in: Mortgage $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — homegenius 62 59 86 98 91 All Other — — 186 767 19 Total inter-segment revenue $ 62 $ 59 $ 272 $ 865 $ 110 Inter-segment expense included in: Mortgage $ 62 $ 59 $ 86 $ 98 $ 91 homegenius — — 186 767 19 All Other — — — — — Total inter-segment expense $ 62 $ 59 $ 272 $ 865 $ 110 See notes continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 4 of 4) Notes continued from prior page. (8) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reclassified certain revenue previously reflected in the homegenius segment results as services revenue to net premiums earned. As a result, for all periods presented in 2020, on the homegenius segment, net premiums earned has been increased and services revenue has been decreased, with offsetting adjustments reflected in All Other activities. (9) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; (iii) for all periods presented, the income and expenses related to our traditional appraisal services; and (iv) certain other immaterial revenue and expense items.

Selected Mortgage Key Ratios 2021 2020 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Loss ratio (1) 1.3 % 17.3 % 19.6 % 31.0 % 122.8 % Expense ratio (1) 26.4 % 22.4 % 21.1 % 21.5 % 20.2 %

(1) Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. (3) Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities. (4) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) impairment of internal-use software and other long-lived assets; (ii) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business: and (iii) acquistion-related income and expenses.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. In addition, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit margin are calculated by dividing homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit, respectively, by GAAP total revenue for the homegenius segment. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, adjusted gross profit, and the related profit margins are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment.

See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) to adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit for the homegenius segment.

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity and homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, homegenius adjusted gross profit, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses or homegenius adjusted gross profit margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 1 of 3) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss) 2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Consolidated pretax income (loss) $ 195,496 $ 161,189 $ 179,167 $ 161,205 $ (42,224 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 15,661 (5,181 ) 17,376 17,652 47,276 Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (863 ) (862 ) (2,225 ) (961 ) (979 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1) (4,021 ) (84 ) (6,971 ) (466 ) (22 ) Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2) $ 184,719 $ 167,316 $ 170,987 $ 144,980 $ (88,499 )

(1) The amounts for all the periods presented are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (2) Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss): Mortgage segment $ 191,462 $ 174,287 $ 184,306 $ 147,336 $ (85,821 ) homegenius segment (9,198 ) (10,453 ) (11,132 ) (5,046 ) (3,909 ) All Other activities 2,455 3,482 (2,187 ) 2,690 1,231 Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 184,719 $ 167,316 $ 170,987 $ 144,980 $ (88,499 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 2 of 3) Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income (Loss) Per Share 2021 2020 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.80 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.08 (0.03 ) 0.09 0.09 0.24 Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (0.02 ) — (0.04 ) — — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Difference between statutory and effective tax rate — (0.02 ) 0.04 0.04 0.03 Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items 0.05 (0.04 ) 0.07 0.11 0.21 Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.68 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ (0.36 )

(1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) 2021 2020 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Return on equity (1) 14.5 % 11.8 % 14.1 % 13.3 % (3.1 ) % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 1.5 (0.5 ) 1.7 1.7 4.8 Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (0.4 ) — (0.7 ) — — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3) (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (1.0 ) Difference between statutory and effective tax rate 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.6 0.7 0.3 Impact of reconciling income (expense) items 0.9 (0.6 ) 1.2 2.0 4.0 Adjusted net operating return on equity 13.6 % 12.4 % 12.9 % 11.3 % (7.1 ) %

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (2) Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 3 of 3) Reconciliation of homegenius Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss) to homegenius Adjusted Gross Profit 2021 2020 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (9,198 ) $ (10,453 ) $ (11,132 ) $ (5,046 ) $ (3,909 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Allocation of corporate operating expenses (4,721 ) (3,996 ) (3,369 ) (3,248 ) (2,823 ) Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (4,477 ) (6,457 ) (7,763 ) (1,798 ) (1,086 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (16,160 ) (14,928 ) (15,238 ) (13,136 ) (10,527 ) homegenius adjusted gross profit $ 11,683 $ 8,471 $ 7,475 $ 11,338 $ 9,441

On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, “homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses","homegenius adjusted gross profit," “homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses” and “homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin" are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, homegenius adjusted gross profit, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses or homegenius adjusted gross profit margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit H 2021 2020 ($ in millions) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 New insurance written ("NIW") $ 21,662 $ 20,161 $ 29,781 $ 33,320 $ 25,459 Percentage of NIW Borrower-paid 99.1 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 98.5 % 97.8 % Percentage by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 93.1 % 90.2 % 91.4 % 90.0 % 84.7 % Borrower-paid (1) (2) 6.6 9.4 8.3 9.0 13.6 Lender-paid (1) 0.3 0.4 0.3 1.0 1.7 Direct single premiums (1) 6.9 9.8 8.6 10.0 15.3 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW for purchases 77.1 % 59.1 % 64.6 % 70.5 % 56.4 % NIW for refinances 22.9 % 40.9 % 35.4 % 29.5 % 43.6 % Percentage of NIW by FICO score (3) >=740 61.4 % 64.3 % 64.7 % 66.2 % 67.3 % 680-739 33.1 31.5 31.5 30.7 30.1 620-679 5.5 4.2 3.8 3.1 2.6 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage by LTV 95.01% and above 10.9 % 8.0 % 8.9 % 9.7 % 8.3 % 90.01% to 95.00% 40.4 31.6 34.7 39.6 36.4 85.01% to 90.00% 27.6 31.3 29.8 28.3 29.8 85.00% and below 21.1 29.1 26.6 22.4 25.5 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance. (2) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies. (3) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of NIW by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 1 of 2) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Primary insurance in force (1) Prime $ 233,543 $ 234,980 $ 242,044 $ 241,166 $ 236,835 Alt-A and A minus and below 3,759 3,941 4,100 4,301 4,471 Primary $ 237,302 $ 238,921 $ 246,144 $ 245,467 $ 241,306 Primary risk in force (1) (2) Prime $ 57,155 $ 57,579 $ 59,689 $ 59,972 $ 59,253 Alt-A and A minus and below 885 929 967 1,017 1,058 Primary $ 58,040 $ 58,508 $ 60,656 $ 60,989 $ 60,311 Percentage of primary risk in force Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 81.2 % 80.0 % 79.1 % 76.8 % 73.8 % Direct single premiums 18.8 % 20.0 % 20.9 % 23.2 % 26.2 % Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3) >=740 57.5 % 57.2 % 57.5 % 57.6 % 57.4 % 680-739 34.8 34.9 34.6 34.3 34.3 620-679 7.2 7.3 7.3 7.5 7.7 <=619 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Total Primary 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV 95.01% and above 14.5 % 14.4 % 14.4 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 90.01% to 95.00% 48.5 48.6 49.3 50.1 50.4 85.01% to 90.00% 28.1 28.2 28.0 27.9 28.1 85.00% and below 8.9 8.8 8.3 7.7 7.3 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year 2008 and prior 5.7 % 6.1 % 6.2 % 6.6 % 7.2 % 2009 - 2015 8.7 9.9 11.3 13.3 16.0 2016 6.0 6.8 7.6 8.9 10.6 2017 6.8 8.0 9.1 10.7 13.0 2018 7.3 8.7 9.8 11.7 14.0 2019 13.6 15.6 17.8 20.6 23.3 2020 35.4 37.2 38.2 28.2 15.9 2021 16.5 7.7 — — — Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary risk in force on defaulted loans $ 2,345 $ 2,910 $ 3,250 $ 3,747 $ 4,263 Table continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 2 of 2) Table continued from prior page. June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Persistency Rate (12 months ended) 57.7 % (4) 57.2 % (4) 61.2 % (4) 65.6 % (4) 70.2 % Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (5) 66.3 % 62.5 % 60.4 % (4) 60.0 % (4) 63.8 %

(1) Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements. (2) Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent approximately 1% of our total risk in force for all periods presented. (3) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (4) The Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies. (5) The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves Exhibit J 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net claims paid: (1) Total primary claims paid $ 4,870 $ 6,611 $ 8,353 $ 11,331 $ 22,144 Total pool and other (649 ) (138 ) 70 (230 ) 639 Subtotal 4,221 6,473 8,423 11,101 22,783 Impact of commutations and settlements (2) — 4,000 32,170 (267 ) — Total net claims paid $ 4,221 $ 10,473 $ 40,593 $ 10,834 $ 22,783 Total average net primary claims paid (1) (3) $ 46.8 $ 43.8 $ 46.9 $ 46.4 $ 47.9 Average direct primary claims paid (3) (4) $ 48.4 $ 45.5 $ 48.5 $ 47.8 $ 49.0

(1) Includes the impact of reinsurance recoveries and LAE. (2) Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. For the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily includes payments made to settle certain previously disclosed legal proceedings. (3) Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations and settlements. (4) Before reinsurance recoveries.

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per default amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Reserve for losses by category (1) Mortgage reserves Prime $ 750,699 $ 751,100 $ 711,245 $ 655,754 $ 573,463 Alt-A and A minus and below 90,065 90,455 88,269 88,879 86,646 IBNR and other 5,464 6,626 9,966 43,153 43,342 LAE 21,180 21,212 20,172 18,745 16,807 Total primary reserves 867,408 869,393 829,652 806,531 720,258 Total pool reserves 13,085 13,175 14,163 14,779 14,398 Total 1st lien reserves 880,493 882,568 843,815 821,310 734,656 Other 270 270 292 398 335 Total Mortgage reserves 880,763 882,838 844,107 821,708 734,991 homegenius reserves 4,735 4,517 4,306 4,084 3,894 Total reserves $ 885,498 $ 887,355 $ 848,413 $ 825,792 $ 738,885 Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other $ 21,304 $ 17,219 $ 14,759 $ 12,168 $ 9,706

(1) Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default Statistics Exhibit K June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Default Statistics Primary Insurance: Prime Number of insured loans 976,344 996,082 1,031,736 1,043,450 1,040,964 Number of loans in default 36,826 45,929 51,032 58,057 64,648 Percentage of loans in default 3.77 % 4.61 % 4.95 % 5.56 % 6.21 % Alt-A and A minus and below Number of insured loans 24,205 25,282 26,208 27,310 28,357 Number of loans in default 3,638 4,177 4,505 4,680 5,094 Percentage of loans in default 15.03 % 16.52 % 17.19 % 17.14 % 17.96 % Total Primary Number of insured loans 1,000,549 1,021,364 1,057,944 1,070,760 1,069,321 Number of loans in default 40,464 50,106 55,537 62,737 69,742 Percentage of loans in default 4.04 % 4.91 % 5.25 % 5.86 % 6.52 %

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs Exhibit L 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Quota Share Reinsurance (“QSR”) and Single Premium QSR Programs Ceded premiums written (1) $ (7,032 ) $ (2,852 ) $ (1,117 ) $ 2,119 $ 35,821 % of premiums written (2.8 ) % (1.1 ) % (0.4 ) % 0.8 % 13.0 % Ceded premiums earned $ 13,491 $ 20,788 $ 29,510 $ 36,742 $ 60,652 % of premiums earned 4.8 % 6.8 % 8.6 % 11.2 % 19.2 % Ceding commissions written $ (2,362 ) $ (2,949 ) $ (3,847 ) $ (4,984 ) $ (5,304 ) Ceding commissions earned (2) $ 7,920 $ 10,407 $ 13,197 $ 17,038 $ 13,453 Profit commission $ 17,935 $ 16,350 $ 18,406 $ 20,425 $ (10,649 ) Ceded losses $ (1,007 ) $ 3,661 $ 7,106 $ 10,189 $ 39,635 Excess-of-Loss Program Ceded premiums written $ 18,524 $ 11,482 $ 15,240 $ 7,499 $ 7,525 % of premiums written 7.4 % 4.4 % 5.2 % 2.8 % 2.7 % Ceded premiums earned $ 15,601 $ 12,154 $ 12,037 $ 8,290 $ 8,321 % of premiums earned 5.5 % 4.0 % 3.7 % 2.5 % 2.6 % Ceded RIF (3) Single Premium QSR Program $ 5,728,142 $ 6,147,808 $ 6,646,812 $ 7,358,932 $ 8,173,756 Excess-of-Loss Program 1,952,900 1,525,100 1,560,600 1,170,200 1,170,200 QSR Program 268,337 317,827 381,787 454,585 532,743 Total Ceded RIF $ 7,949,379 $ 7,990,735 $ 8,589,199 $ 8,983,717 $ 9,876,699 PMIERs impact - reduction in Minimum Required Assets Excess-of-Loss Program $ 907,112 $ 673,957 $ 912,734 $ 783,842 $ 970,294 Single Premium QSR Program 355,115 388,536 423,712 469,625 517,028 QSR Program 16,545 19,378 22,712 26,213 30,837 Total PMIERs impact $ 1,278,772 $ 1,081,871 $ 1,359,158 $ 1,279,680 $ 1,518,159

(1) Net of profit commission. (2) Includes amounts reported in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses. Operating expenses include the following ceding commissions, net of deferred policy acquisition costs, for the periods indicated: