EQS-Adhoc Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1H 2021 Increased by 37.5%
RELEASE
August 9, 2021
Moscow
Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1H 2021 Increased by 37.5%
Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR)
6M 2020
6M 2021
Change
Revenue
92,952
117,652
+26.6%
Operating Costs
(84,801)
(105,352)
+24.2%
EBITDA(1)
