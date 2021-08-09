checkAd

Alnylam Completes Enrollment in HELIOS-B Phase 3 Study of Investigational Vutrisiran in Patients with Transthyretin-Mediated (ATTR) Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has achieved full patient enrollment in its HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of cardiomyopathy in patients with transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis. Enrollment was completed, significantly ahead of schedule, with more than 600 ATTR amyloidosis patients across 123 activated sites in 32 countries.

The HELIOS-B study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of investigational vutrisiran, an RNAi therapeutic subcutaneously administered once every three months for the potential treatment of cardiomyopathy in ATTR amyloidosis patients. The primary endpoint will evaluate the efficacy of vutrisiran versus placebo on the composite endpoint of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events (CV hospitalizations and urgent heart failure visits) at 30 months in ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy.

“Today’s milestone represents another exciting step forward as we advance the investigation of RNAi therapeutics like vutrisiran in ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy. We reached full study enrollment for HELIOS-B, our largest clinical trial to date, approximately 20 months from study initiation, reflecting the high interest from patients and physicians in a potential treatment option with subcutaneous administration, quarterly dosing, and potent and reversible serum TTR reduction,” said Rena Denoncourt, Vice President, TTR Franchise Lead. “If positive, the HELIOS-B study would support our efforts to advance the development of an industry leading franchise of RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.”

Topline full results from HELIOS-B are expected in early 2024. The HELIOS-B protocol includes an optional interim analysis which, if pursued, would be conducted following the data readout from Alnylam’s APOLLO-B Phase 3 clinical study of patisiran in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. The APOLLO-B study completed enrollment in June 2021 and is expected to have topline data available in mid-2022. Based on those data and subsequent regulatory interactions, the potential path forward for a HELIOS-B interim analysis will be further refined, including potential for an earlier readout of topline results.

Seite 1 von 5
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam Completes Enrollment in HELIOS-B Phase 3 Study of Investigational Vutrisiran in Patients with Transthyretin-Mediated (ATTR) Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has achieved full patient enrollment in its HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Alnylam and PeptiDream Enter into Collaboration Agreement to Discover and Develop Peptide-siRNA Conjugates for Targeted Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics to a Broader Range of Extrahepatic Tissues
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Alnylam Reports Positive Topline Results from ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran in Patients with Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten