Alnylam Completes Enrollment in HELIOS-B Phase 3 Study of Investigational Vutrisiran in Patients with Transthyretin-Mediated (ATTR) Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has achieved full patient enrollment in its HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of cardiomyopathy in patients with transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis. Enrollment was completed, significantly ahead of schedule, with more than 600 ATTR amyloidosis patients across 123 activated sites in 32 countries.

The HELIOS-B study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of investigational vutrisiran, an RNAi therapeutic subcutaneously administered once every three months for the potential treatment of cardiomyopathy in ATTR amyloidosis patients. The primary endpoint will evaluate the efficacy of vutrisiran versus placebo on the composite endpoint of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events (CV hospitalizations and urgent heart failure visits) at 30 months in ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy.