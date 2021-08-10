CIRCOR Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results and Reaffirms 2021 Guidance

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced GAAP and adjusted financial results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2021.

Orders of $210 million, up 9% reported and 4% organically Industrial orders of $156 million, up 34% reported and 27% organically due to strength across almost all end markets and regions Aerospace & Defense orders of $54 million, down (29)% reported and (31)% organically due to timing of large Defense orders

Revenue of $190 million, up 2% reported and down (2)% organically Industrial revenue of $130 million, up 5% reported and down (1)% organically Aerospace & Defense revenue of $61 million, down (2)% reported and (5)% organically

GAAP operating margin of (2.6)%; Adjusted operating margin of 7.7%, down 80 bps

GAAP loss per share of $(0.77); Adjusted earnings per share of $0.35, up 59%

GAAP operating cash flow of $11 million; Free cash flow of $8 million, 115% of adj. net income

Total debt reduced by $14 million versus prior quarter driven by 2Q'21 free cash flow performance

CIRCOR President and CEO Scott Buckhout said, "Our team delivered another solid quarter highlighted by 27% organic orders growth in our Industrial business and strong free cash flow conversion of 115%. Revenue and earnings per share were both in line with our expectations and we are encouraged by the pace of recovery across our Industrial and Aerospace & Defense end markets. Our performance in the first half positions CIRCOR for a strong second half and achievement of our 2021 commitments."

Mr. Buckhout continued, "In addition to our financial performance, we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities. We launched 21 products in the first half of 2021 and remain on track to deliver 45 new products in 2021. In an effort to build on our simplification program and accelerate sustainable margin expansion, we kicked off 80/20 in three of our largest Industrial businesses. And finally, we used our free cash flow generated in the quarter to pay down debt. We expect greater than one turn of leverage improvement in 2021."

Mr. Buckhout concluded, "Based on our strong orders performance in the 1st half, and our $436 million backlog, we’re confident that we will deliver on our 2021 organic revenue and adjusted EPS guidance provided in May. Going forward, we continue to focus on creating long-term value for shareholders by positioning the Company for growth, expanding margins, generating strong free cash flow, and de-levering the balance sheet."

3Q'21 Guidance Update

In the third quarter of 2021, CIRCOR expects reported revenue to increase 10 to 12% and organic revenue to increase 8 to 10%. On a reported basis, Industrial revenue is expected to grow 7 to 11% driven by increased deliveries across end markets and regions. Aerospace & Defense revenue is expected to increase 12 to 15% driven by the timing of large Defense shipments and favorable year-over-year comparisons in our Commercial end markets. In addition, CIRCOR expects adjusted EPS of $0.55 to $0.60 (+53% to 67% versus prior year) and free cash flow conversion of 120 to 140% ($13 to $17 million).

2021 Guidance

For the full year of 2021, CIRCOR reiterated its guidance of organic revenue growth of 2 to 4%, Adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.30, and adjusted net income to free cash flow conversion of 85% to 95%.

Selected Preliminary Consolidated Results

($ millions except EPS) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Q2 YTD 2021 Q2 YTD 2020 Change Orders $ 210.2 $ 192.6 9 % $ 436.9 $ 401.1 9 % Orders - excluding divested businesses1 210.2 192.6 9 % 436.9 396.7 10 % Revenue $ 190.3 $ 186.1 2 % $ 371.0 $ 378.3 -2 % Revenue - excluding divested businesses1 190.3 186.1 2 % 371.0 373.4 -1 % GAAP operating (loss) income (4.9 ) (1.4 ) -250 % (4.6 ) (74.8 ) 94 % Adjusted operating income2 14.6 15.9 -8 % 27.1 27.0 — % GAAP operating margin (2.6 ) % (0.7 ) % -190 bps (1.2 ) % (19.8 ) % 1860 bps Adjusted operating margin2 7.7 % 8.5 % -80 bps 7.3 % 7.1 % 20 bps Adjusted operating margin ex divestitures2 7.7 % 8.5 % -80 bps 7.3 % 7.2 % 10 bps GAAP loss per share (diluted) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.68 ) 54 % $ (1.13 ) $ (5.66 ) 80 % Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)2 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 59 % $ 0.60 $ 0.42 43 % Operating cash flow 10.9 (24.9 ) 144 % (6.7 ) (48.8 ) 86 % Free cash flow3 8.3 (28.4 ) 129 % (12.8 ) (55.8 ) 77 %

Segment Results

($ in millions) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Aerospace & Defense Orders $ 54.2 $ 76.6 -29 % Revenue $ 60.8 $ 62.2 -2 % Segment operating income 12.1 13.1 -8 % Segment operating margin 19.9 % 21.1 % -120 bps Industrial Orders $ 156.0 $ 116.0 34 % Revenue $ 129.6 $ 123.8 5 % Segment operating income 10.4 12.4 -16 % Segment operating margin (adjusted) 8.0 % 10.0 % -200 bps

Orders and revenue excluding divested businesses are non-GAAP measures and are calculated by subtracting the orders and revenues generated by the divested businesses during the periods prior to their divestiture from reported orders and revenues. Divested businesses include Instrumentation & Sampling (all Industrial) which was sold during Q1 2020. Adjusted consolidated and segment results for Q2 2021 exclude net loss from discontinued operations of $0.9 million and net loss from non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $19.6 million ($21.9 million after tax). These charges include: (i) $11.8 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization and depreciation expense; (ii) $3.0 million of special charges related to the Heater & Control Valve divestiture; (iii) $3.8 million of other special and restructuring charges; and (iv) $1.0 million of restructuring related inventory charges. Adjusted consolidated and segment results for Q2 2020 exclude net loss from discontinued operations of $43.8 million and net loss from non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $17.3 million ($5.3 million income, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $11.7 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization and depreciation expense; (ii) $4.6 million of professional fees associated with an unsolicited tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock; and (iii) $1.0 million of other special and restructuring charges. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP operating cash flow.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net revenues $ 190,346 $ 186,066 $ 371,001 $ 378,279 Cost of revenues 130,460 127,105 255,034 259,275 Gross profit 59,886 58,961 115,967 119,004 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,023 54,738 114,526 114,296 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 116,182 Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net 6,803 5,607 5,995 (36,685 ) Operating income (loss) (4,940 ) (1,384 ) (4,554 ) (74,789 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 7,957 8,486 16,327 17,497 Other expense (income), net (1,173 ) 2,144 (2,676 ) (536 ) Total other expense, net 6,784 10,630 13,651 16,961 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (11,724 ) (12,014 ) (18,205 ) (91,750 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,961 (21,769 ) 3,360 (13,395 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (14,685 ) 9,755 (21,565 ) (78,355 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (878 ) (43,847 ) (1,117 ) (34,685 ) Net loss $ (15,563 ) $ (34,092 ) $ (22,682 ) $ (113,040 ) Basic income (loss) per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ (0.73 ) $ 0.49 $ (1.07 ) $ (3.93 ) Basic from discontinued operations $ (0.04 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.74 ) Net loss $ (0.77 ) $ (1.71 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (5.66 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share: Diluted from continuing operations $ (0.73 ) $ 0.48 $ (1.07 ) $ (3.93 ) Diluted from discontinued operations $ (0.04 ) $ (2.16 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.74 ) Net loss $ (0.77 ) $ (1.68 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (5.66 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,230 19,987 20,143 19,962 Diluted 20,230 20,286 20,143 19,962

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (22,682 ) $ (113,040 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,117 ) (34,685 ) Loss from continuing operations (21,565 ) (78,355 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11,970 10,079 Amortization 21,353 21,492 Provision for bad debt expense (350 ) 7,768 Write down of inventory 961 352 Compensation expense for share-based plans 2,903 2,290 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,005 5,488 Deferred tax provision 823 — Goodwill impairment charge — 116,182 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses 1,031 (54,253 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition and disposition: Trade accounts receivable 6,345 768 Inventories (14,038 ) (12,370 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,792 ) (25,264 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 214 (31,475 ) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operating activities (6,140 ) (37,298 ) Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (579 ) (11,532 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,719 ) (48,830 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (6,038 ) (6,815 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2 (142 ) Proceeds from the sale of business 9,993 169,375 Proceeds from beneficial interest of factored receivables 998 1,339 Net cash provided by continuing investment activities 4,955 163,757 Net cash used in discontinued investing activities — (10,071 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,955 153,686 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 103,350 129,325 Payments of long-term debt (100,250 ) (191,141 ) Withholding tax payments on restricted and performance stock units converted (4,119 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 151 118 Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities (868 ) (61,698 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,627 ) (2,421 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (4,259 ) 40,737 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 77,696 85,727 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 73,437 $ 126,464

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 4, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,181 $ 76,452 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,596 and $9,035 at July 4, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 96,591 102,730 Inventories 136,012 129,084 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109,683 93,226 Assets held for sale — 5,073 Total Current Assets 414,467 406,565 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 160,817 168,763 OTHER ASSETS: Goodwill 156,785 158,944 Intangibles, net 328,957 353,595 Deferred income taxes 776 779 Other assets 40,199 41,882 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,102,001 $ 1,130,528 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 68,224 $ 61,236 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 72,294 75,624 Accrued compensation and benefits 29,721 28,332 Total Current Liabilities 170,239 165,192 LONG-TERM DEBT 512,375 507,888 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 27,562 28,980 PENSION LIABILITY, NET 156,501 163,642 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 52,284 58,785 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 29,000,000 shares authorized; 21,620,528 and 21,373,813 issued at July 4, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively 216 214 Additional paid-in capital 452,512 452,728 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (109,143 ) (86,461 ) Common treasury stock, at cost (1,372,488 shares at July 4, 2021 and December 31, 2020) (74,472 ) (74,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (86,073 ) (85,968 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 183,040 206,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,102,001 $ 1,130,528

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Summary of Orders and Backlog (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 ORDERS (1) Aerospace & Defense $ 54.2 $ 76.6 $ 127.2 $ 148.6 Industrial 156.0 116.0 309.7 252.5 Total Orders $ 210.2 $ 192.6 $ 436.9 $ 401.1 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 BACKLOG (2) Aerospace & Defense $ 188.3 $ 214.2 Industrial 248.2 217.8 Total Backlog $ 436.5 $ 432.0

Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies. Orders for the six months ended June 28, 2020 include orders from businesses divested prior to June 28,2020 of $4.4 million.

Note 2: Backlog includes unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Segment Information (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2020 2021 As reported 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR ORDERS Aerospace & Defense $ 72,031 $ 76,616 $ 59,105 $ 46,796 $ 254,548 $ 72,999 $ 54,243 Industrial 136,443 116,023 107,453 121,690 481,609 153,695 155,959 Total $ 208,474 $ 192,639 $ 166,558 $ 168,486 $ 736,157 $ 226,693 $ 210,203 NET REVENUES Aerospace & Defense $ 65,493 $ 62,241 $ 62,249 $ 77,839 $ 267,822 $ 60,001 $ 60,761 Industrial 126,720 123,825 124,391 130,513 505,449 120,654 129,585 Total $ 192,213 $ 186,066 $ 186,640 $ 208,352 $ 773,271 $ 180,655 $ 190,346 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Aerospace & Defense $ 12,494 $ 13,142 $ 14,782 $ 18,675 $ 59,093 $ 10,706 $ 12,095 Industrial 5,169 12,406 9,807 12,441 39,823 9,735 10,400 Corporate expenses (6,588 ) (9,664 ) (7,244 ) (7,789 ) (31,285 ) (8,002 ) (7,850 ) Total $ 11,075 $ 15,884 $ 17,345 $ 23,327 $ 67,631 $ 12,439 $ 14,645 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Aerospace & Defense 19.1 % 21.1 % 23.7 % 24.0 % 22.1 % 17.8 % 19.9 % Industrial 4.1 % 10.0 % 7.9 % 9.5 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.0 % Total 5.8 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 11.2 % 8.7 % 6.9 % 7.7 % 2020 2021 Results of divested businesses (1) 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR ORDERS - Industrial $ 4,449 $ — $ — $ — $ 4,449 $ — $ — NET REVENUES - Industrial $ 4,900 $ — $ — $ — $ 4,900 $ — $ — SEGMENT OP. INC. -Industrial $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Supplemental Information Regarding Divested Businesses (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2020 2021 Results excluding divested businesses 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR ORDERS Aerospace & Defense $72,031 $76,616 $59,105 $46,796 $254,548 $72,999 $54,243 Industrial 131,994 116,023 107,453 121,690 477,160 153,695 155,959 Total $204,025 $192,639 $166,558 $168,486 $731,708 $226,693 $210,203 NET REVENUES Aerospace & Defense $65,493 $62,241 $62,249 $77,839 $267,822 $60,001 $60,761 Industrial 121,820 123,825 124,391 130,513 500,549 120,654 129,585 Total $187,313 $186,066 $186,640 $208,352 $768,371 $180,655 $190,346 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Aerospace & Defense $12,494 $13,142 $14,782 $18,675 $59,093 $10,706 $12,095 Industrial 5,169 12,406 9,807 12,441 39,823 9,735 10,400 Corporate expenses (6,588) (9,664) (7,244) (7,789) (31,285) (8,002) (7,850) Total $11,075 $15,884 $17,345 $23,327 $67,631 $12,439 $14,645 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Aerospace & Defense 19.1% 21.1% 23.7% 24.0% 22.1% 17.8% 19.9% Industrial 4.2% 10.0% 7.9% 9.5% 8.0% 8.1% 8.0% Total 5.9% 8.5% 9.3% 11.2% 8.8% 6.9% 7.7%

(1) Divested businesses are related to the Industrial Segment and include Instrumentation & Sampling. Distributed Valves are discontinued operations and not reflected in the As Reported figures in accordance with US GAAP.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2020 2021 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities $(23,947) $(24,883) $2,465 $23,641 $(22,724) $(17,703) $10,984 LESS Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds (a) 3,412 3,527 2,330 3,275 12,544 3,392 2,644 FREE CASH FLOW $(27,359) $(28,410) $135 $20,366 $(35,268) $(21,095) $8,340 Gross Debt $602,288 $592,038 $540,463 $519,938 $519,938 $536,938 $523,038 Less: Cash & Cash equivalents 170,861 125,421 72,772 76,452 76,452 75,680 72,181 GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH $431,427 $466,617 $467,691 $443,486 $443,486 $461,258 $450,857 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $290,845 $273,351 $220,814 $206,041 $206,041 $196,106 $183,039 GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY 207% 217% 245% 252% 252% 274% 286% GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY 148% 171% 212% 215% 215% 235% 246% (a) includes capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds of discontinued operations

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2020 2021 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (78,948 ) $ (34,092 ) $ (58,524 ) $ (13,934 ) $ (185,498 ) $ (7,119 ) $ (15,563 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (602 ) — 351 — (251 ) — 958 Restructuring charges, net 2,883 588 502 972 4,945 2,060 2,281 Acquisition amortization 10,218 10,681 10,625 10,939 42,463 10,487 10,498 Acquisition depreciation 974 980 1,011 1,021 3,986 2,375 1,326 Special (recoveries) charges, net (45,175 ) 5,019 436 473 (39,247 ) (2,869 ) 4,522 Goodwill Impairment charge 116,182 — — — 116,182 — — Income tax impact 7,704 (22,549 ) 53,240 13,125 51,521 (335 ) 2,266 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (9,162 ) 43,847 (341 ) 795 35,140 239 878 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 4,074 $ 4,475 $ 7,300 $ 13,390 $ 29,240 $ 4,838 $ 7,165 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted) $ (3.96 ) $ (1.68 ) $ (2.93 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (9.28 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.77 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (0.03 ) — 0.02 — (0.01 ) — 0.05 Restructuring charges, net 0.14 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.25 0.10 0.11 Acquisition amortization 0.51 0.53 0.53 0.55 2.13 0.52 0.52 Acquisition depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 0.12 0.07 Special (recoveries) charges, net (2.27 ) 0.25 0.02 0.02 (1.96 ) (0.14 ) 0.22 Impairment charge 5.83 — — — 5.81 — — Income tax impact 0.39 (1.11 ) 2.66 0.66 2.58 (0.02 ) 0.11 Earnings (Loss) per share from discontinued operations (0.46 ) 2.16 (0.02 ) 0.04 1.76 0.01 0.04 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.36 $ 0.66 $ 1.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.35

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2020 2021 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (78,948 ) $ (34,092 ) $ (58,524 ) $ (13,934 ) $ (185,498 ) $ (7,119 ) $ (15,563 ) LESS: Interest expense, net 9,011 8,486 8,202 8,520 34,219 8,369 7,957 Depreciation 5,121 4,958 4,802 5,504 20,385 6,509 5,461 Amortization 10,516 10,976 10,925 11,245 43,662 10,696 10,657 Provision for income taxes 8,374 (21,769 ) 54,318 15,299 56,222 400 2,961 Loss (income) from discontinued operations (9,162 ) 43,847 (341 ) 795 35,140 239 878 EBITDA $ (55,088 ) $ 12,406 $ 19,383 $ 27,429 $ 4,130 $ 19,094 $ 12,351 LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (recoveries) (602 ) — 351 — (251 ) — 958 Restructuring charges, net 2,883 588 502 972 4,945 2,060 2,281 Special (recoveries) charges, net (45,175 ) 5,019 436 473 (39,247 ) (2,869 ) 4,522 Goodwill impairment charge 116,182 — — — 116,182 — — ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 18,200 $ 18,013 $ 20,671 $ 28,873 $ 85,758 $ 18,285 $ 20,112

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2020 2021 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ (73,405 ) $ (1,384 ) $ 4,420 $ 9,923 $ (60,446 ) $ 386 $ (4,940 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (recoveries) (602 ) — 351 — (251 ) — 958 Amortization of inventory step-up — — — — — — — Restructuring charges, net 2,883 588 502 972 4,945 2,060 2,281 Acquisition amortization 10,218 10,681 10,625 10,939 42,463 10,487 10,498 Acquisition depreciation 974 980 1,011 1,021 3,986 2,375 1,326 Special (recoveries) charges, net (45,175 ) 5,019 436 473 (39,247 ) (2,869 ) 4,522 Goodwill impairment charge 116,182 — — — 116,182 — — ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 11,075 $ 15,884 $ 17,345 $ 23,327 $ 67,631 $ 12,439 $ 14,645 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN (38.2 )% (0.7 )% 2.4 % 4.8 % (7.8 )% 0.2 % (2.7 )% LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (recoveries) (0.3 )% — % 0.2 % — % — % — % 0.5 % Amortization of inventory step-up — % — % — % — % — % — % — % Restructuring charges, net 1.5 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 1.1 % 1.3 % Acquisition amortization 5.3 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 5.3 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 5.8 % Acquisition depreciation 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 1.3 % 0.7 % Special (recoveries) charges, net (23.5 )% 2.7 % 0.2 % 0.2 % (5.1 )% (1.6 )% 2.5 % Goodwill impairment charge 60.4 % — % — % — % 15.0 % — % — % ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 5.8 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 11.2 % 8.7 % 6.9 % 8.1 %

