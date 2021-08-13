checkAd

State Auto Financial Declares 121st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 19:00  |  30   |   |   

Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021. This is the 121st consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.

State Auto Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Auto Financial Declares 121st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021. This is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 XL Fleet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AbCellera Reports Q2 2021 Business Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21State Auto Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21State Auto Financial Cancels Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21STATE AUTO FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of State Auto Financial Corporation - STFC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten