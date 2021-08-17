Jollibee Foods Corporation North America Supports Expansion and Commitment to Quality with Digital HACCP and Temperature Monitoring Solutions from SmartSense by Digi

SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com) - a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions - today announced that Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) North America has amplified its commitment to the highest standard of quality as it rapidly expands its footprint with digital HACCP and temperature monitoring solutions from SmartSense by Digi. Now deployed in more than 100 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, state-of-the-art sensors and digital task management tools from SmartSense by Digi ensure the highest quality of food and safety at all Jollibee, Chowking and Red Ribbon stores.

“As JFC reaches new milestones, we are proud to continue providing the digital tools and safeguards it needs to uphold the excellence its loyal and growing customer base has come to expect,” says Kevin C. Riley, President of SmartSense by Digi. “After years of success utilizing SmartSense digital task management and temperature monitoring, this additional rollout is a true testament to not only the effectiveness of our end-to-end restaurant solutions but also to JFC’s commitment to utilize state-of-the-art technology as it rapidly expands across the North American market.”

Experiencing double-digit sales growth across North America in 2020 while other restaurants buckled under the weight of a pandemic and several rounds of shutdowns, JFC attributes much of this success to its unwavering commitment to food quality, safety and cleanliness, which form the cornerstones of its operations. In addition to educating and training employees, food temperature and monitoring are crucial in eliminating the threat of foodborne illnesses to increase customer trust and satisfaction. While a strong dedication to food safety is already part of the JFC culture, the pandemic has only served to further solidify this commitment. Through the products that SmartSense by Digi offers, JFC is able to confidently expand, with actionable insights across the entire enterprise that empower its teams with intuitive workflows, automated equipment monitoring and digital logs that maximize productivity and food quality.

“Food quality and sanitation is incredibly important not only to JFC but also our restaurant and store patrons,” says Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. “Part of our strategy is leveraging technology to make it easy for our team to monitor and comply with regulatory standards. As we plan for a total of 500 locations across North America over the next five-to-seven years—it gives us great assurance knowing we can rely on SmartSense by Digi not just for the present but well into the future.”