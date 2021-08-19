EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Exceptionally strong results in the first half of 2021



The Geberit Group posted exceptionally strong results in the first half of 2021. Overall, net sales increased by 24.9% to CHF 1833 million. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 22.6%. Operating cashflow increased by 35.5% to CHF 626 million, which corresponds to an increase in the operating cashflow margin of 270 basis points. Net income increased by 46.1% to CHF 460 million, with a return on net sales of 25.1%. For 2021 as a whole, Management expects a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 28% to 30%.