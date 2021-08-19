EQS-Adhoc Exceptionally strong results in the first half of 2021
The Geberit Group posted exceptionally strong results in the first half of 2021. Overall, net sales increased by 24.9% to CHF 1833 million. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 22.6%. Operating cashflow increased by 35.5% to CHF 626 million, which corresponds to an increase in the operating cashflow margin of 270 basis points. Net income increased by 46.1% to CHF 460 million, with a return on net sales of 25.1%. For 2021 as a whole, Management expects a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 28% to 30%.
