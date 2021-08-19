checkAd

Project Expat Strives to Ease the Lives of English-Speaking Expats in Germany with its New Website

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 10:00  |  25   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 19.08.2021 / 10:00

Project Expat Strives to Ease the Lives of English-Speaking Expats in Germany with its New Website

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a738a8e96092753f9f2103d6e6754d8a

Project Expat website

Project Expat GmbH announces the debut of their new website, project-expat.com, uniting a network of English-speaking service providers with expats living in Germany

Project Expat GmbH was found with the promise of easing the lives of many English-speaking expats in Germany, bridging the gap between their expat clients and professional English-speaking service providers. A sister concern of MW Expat Solutions Services GmbH, Project Expat, now debuts a unique website providing services in English across more than a dozen categories ranging from education and health to financial services. The website, project-expat.com, has been launched and provides services in Berlin and Munich and soon aims to reach six cities in Germany with the hope of easing the lives of expats who settle in Germany.

Germany as an in-demand expat destination

With one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe, Germany offers countless opportunities for English-speaking expats and thus continues to be an in-demand destination for many foreigners. Besides having the largest economy in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world, Germany also houses many international companies providing financial security, stability, quality life standards, and other merits for many skilled employees.

According to the Working Abroad Index 2019 conducted by InterNations, Germany is ranked as the fourth country on the list for ex-pats working abroad and emerges in the top 3 on economy & job security field.

Why do some expats find it difficult to settle in Germany?

Despite the excessive benefits and opportunities provided for expats working in Germany, surprisingly, Germany always has disappointing results in the index for the ease of settling in, ranking in or near the bottom ten every year. The reason behind these low index rates might be related to expatriates not speaking the local language and the difficulty expats have finding English-speaking service providers including doctors, consultants, lawyers, etc.

How does Project Expat help?

Moving to Germany and settling there might be one of the biggest challenges in one's life providing that the new expat doesn't speak the local language and isn't familiar with the customs and practices of the country. Some roadblocks might be on the way. Good news is that the website launched by Project Expat GmbH, project-expat.com, facilitates every necessary obstacle expatriates need to overcome by providing fundamental information in English about immigration, schooling and housing regulations and even provides lists for in-network English-speaking service providers. The guiding principle behind the new website is built from expats' inputs, for fellow expats. The team who is relentlessly working at Project-Expat is facilitating expats's expreiences by providing the vehicle for the expats in Germany to have a ready reckoner for services in English

For more information, please visit:

project-expat.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: B2Press Online PR Service
Key word(s): Services

19.08.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1227450  19.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227450&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Project Expat Strives to Ease the Lives of English-Speaking Expats in Germany with its New Website DGAP-Media / 19.08.2021 / 10:00 Project Expat Strives to Ease the Lives of English-Speaking Expats in Germany with its New Website Project Expat website Project Expat GmbH announces the debut of their new website, project-expat.com, uniting a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Starkes Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NFON AG setzt Wachstumskurs im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger completes strategic transformation in the first half of 2021 and successfully launches ...
DGAP-News: NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: SBF AG steigert Umsatz um rund 50 % im ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement