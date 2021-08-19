Project Expat Strives to Ease the Lives of English-Speaking Expats in Germany with its New Website

Project Expat website

Project Expat GmbH announces the debut of their new website, project-expat.com, uniting a network of English-speaking service providers with expats living in Germany

Project Expat GmbH was found with the promise of easing the lives of many English-speaking expats in Germany, bridging the gap between their expat clients and professional English-speaking service providers. A sister concern of MW Expat Solutions Services GmbH, Project Expat, now debuts a unique website providing services in English across more than a dozen categories ranging from education and health to financial services. The website, project-expat.com , has been launched and provides services in Berlin and Munich and soon aims to reach six cities in Germany with the hope of easing the lives of expats who settle in Germany.

Germany as an in-demand expat destination

With one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe, Germany offers countless opportunities for English-speaking expats and thus continues to be an in-demand destination for many foreigners. Besides having the largest economy in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world, Germany also houses many international companies providing financial security, stability, quality life standards, and other merits for many skilled employees.

According to the Working Abroad Index 2019 conducted by InterNations, Germany is ranked as the fourth country on the list for ex-pats working abroad and emerges in the top 3 on economy & job security field.

Why do some expats find it difficult to settle in Germany?

Despite the excessive benefits and opportunities provided for expats working in Germany, surprisingly, Germany always has disappointing results in the index for the ease of settling in, ranking in or near the bottom ten every year. The reason behind these low index rates might be related to expatriates not speaking the local language and the difficulty expats have finding English-speaking service providers including doctors, consultants, lawyers, etc.

How does Project Expat help?

Moving to Germany and settling there might be one of the biggest challenges in one's life providing that the new expat doesn't speak the local language and isn't familiar with the customs and practices of the country. Some roadblocks might be on the way. Good news is that the website launched by Project Expat GmbH, project-expat.com , facilitates every necessary obstacle expatriates need to overcome by providing fundamental information in English about immigration, schooling and housing regulations and even provides lists for in-network English-speaking service providers. The guiding principle behind the new website is built from expats' inputs, for fellow expats. The team who is relentlessly working at Project-Expat is facilitating expats's expreiences by providing the vehicle for the expats in Germany to have a ready reckoner for services in English

