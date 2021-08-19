checkAd

Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is what could happen in a wildly soaring $1.5-trillion wellness industry when you combine hot shots from the NFL, GNC, and Amazon. PlantFuel Life Inc. (FUELBLLXF) is gearing up to launch a portfolio of products aimed at transforming protein-based health and fitness, forever. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The most powerful consumer groups on the planet (Millennials and Gen-Z) demand it. And a devastating pandemic that's brought the most innovative companies to the forefront ensures it. PlantFuel is where doctors and scientists collaborate with stars from the NFL, one of the biggest sports nutrition retailers in the world, and Amazon's eCommerce power to bring the masses what they are now demanding: A truly healthy, plant-based protein that isn't gritty and actually tastes good. 

The Second Plant-Based Wave Is Ready for Investors 

If investors missed the first wave that saw the biggest demographics in the world trigger a megatrend in this $1.5-trillion wellness market toward plant-based everything …A second opportunity is now presenting itself as millennials who have pondered their longevity during the pandemic now have adopted healthier habits… for good. The health and wellness megatrend is bleeding over into supplements and sports nutrition. 

The supplement market is already a $53-billion behemoth, but now it, too, is beginning its own plant-based revolution that presents a huge opportunity for early-in investors.

The global sports nutrition market hit nearly $45 billion in 2020, with plant-based protein powders pouncing on this trend with a 10% market share boost, narrowing the gap between traditional sports nutrition and premium vegan offerings. 

Rebranding Sports Nutrition for Good

Powerful Millennial and Gen-Z generations want protein that their bodies can use and convert into energy. They want protein that is truly good for them. And they want it to taste good, too--without sugar and without grit. 

PlantFuel Life Inc gives it to them, and it understands the power of branding necessary to do that. When PlantFuel launches its first products on the marketplace in mid-August, it will be with its "No F***ing Whey" campaign. 

