Aumann AG: Aumann builds on positive start to the year and grows order intake by over 25% to €104 million

Beelen, 20 August 2021

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, has built on its dynamic performance in the first quarter and recorded further growth in its order intake in the second quarter of 2021. Order intake increased by 25.3% to €104.1 million in the first six months of the year. Due to the Corona-related weak order intake in 2020, revenues of €72.8 million in the first half of 2021 were still 14.1% below the previous year. Also owing to the after-effects of the previous year, EBITDA amounted to €-0.9 million in the first six months, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of -1.3%.

Order intake in the E-mobility segment increased significantly by 79.3% to €75.0 million in the first half of the year, thereby accounting for 72.1% of the total order intake. Due to this positive development, the book-to-bill ratio across all segments reached 1.43 in the first half. It is expected that revenues will increasingly reflect this positive order intake trend over the coming quarters. The order backlog stood at €134.4 million as at 30 June 2021, the highest figure since 2019.

"Our order books are filling up and innovative automation solutions made by Aumann are enjoying strong demand again. In the E-mobility segment, our order intake in the first six months almost reached the entire previous year's level. Demand is particularly strong for our new energy storage production solutions, which also include highly automated production lines for battery pack assembly," commented Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG.

The positive performance in the first half of 2021 serves to confirm the company's strategic positioning in the E-mobility market. In conjunction with its more flexible company structures, a liquidity position that has increased to €94.4 million and a healthy equity ratio of 64.8%, Aumann believes it is very well positioned to enjoy further business growth and achieve its targets for the year.

The complete half-year financial report is available at www.aumann.com/en. 

