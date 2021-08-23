checkAd

Makara Mining Announces Appointment of New Director

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jatinder Dhaliwal as a director of the Company. Mr. Dhaliwal replaces Stefan …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jatinder Dhaliwal as a director of the Company. Mr. Dhaliwal replaces Stefan Szary on the board.

Mr. Dhaliwal is a director of multiple publicly traded companies. He has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate and operational positions within a various industries. Mr. Dhaliwal holds a bachelor of pharmacy degree from the University of British Columbia and a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Victoria.

The Company looks forward to Mr. Dhaliwal's contributions on the board and is confident that his experience will further strengthen its team, improve its operations and support the growth of the Company.

ABOUT MAKARA MINING CORP.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon and the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Grant Hendrickson
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-372-3707
Email: grant@makaramining.com

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, Mr. Dhaliwal's expected contributions to the Company as a director. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Makara Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660796/Makara-Mining-Announces-Appointment- ...

Makara Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Makara Mining Announces Appointment of New Director VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jatinder Dhaliwal as a director of the Company. Mr. Dhaliwal replaces Stefan …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes
SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers ...
Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland
Banyan Gold Reports 110.7 M of 0.62 g/t AU and Continued Growth at the Powerline Deposit, Aurmac ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:03 UhrMakara Mining gibt die Ernennung eines neuen Direktors bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.08.21Makara kündigt Option auf den Erwerb der Konzessionen Davis und Paradise Valley
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.08.21Makara Announces Termination of Option Over Davis and Paradise Valley Claims
Accesswire | Analysen