checkAd

Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 17:30  |  43   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced an extension to its partnership with Carhartt as they join together to help close the country’s skilled trades gap. Tractor Supply will be the exclusive retailer of two styles of “Support the Trades” shirts designed by Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand, to benefit SkillsUSA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005060/en/

Limited edition Carhartt t-shirts are now on sale at Tractor Supply stores nationwide with a portion of the proceeds to support SkillsUSA and its mission of closing the skilled trades gap. (Photo: Business Wire)

Limited edition Carhartt t-shirts are now on sale at Tractor Supply stores nationwide with a portion of the proceeds to support SkillsUSA and its mission of closing the skilled trades gap. (Photo: Business Wire)

Support the Trades shirts will be available in Tractor Supply Stores and at TractorSupply.com beginning August 23. Customers can choose between a charcoal grey long-sleeved t-shirt or a navy short-sleeved t-shirt. For every shirt sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to SkillsUSA, a nonprofit that serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Tractor Supply and Carhartt have each committed to a $50,000 maximum donation, totaling $100,000.

“Tractor Supply, Carhartt and SkillsUSA all share a common goal: to equip America’s hardworking tradespeople with everything needed to be successful for Life Out Here, whether it’s training, clothing or equipment,” said Jeff Rietveld, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “As the skilled trades gap widens, it is more important than ever that we work together to develop and support individuals to fill these important roles.”

The United States is facing a rapidly growing shortage of qualified workers in the skilled trades, which include the construction, manufacturing, transportation, service and healthcare sectors. According to Forbes, more than three million trade jobs will remain open in the U.S. by 2028. Further, Associated Builders and Contractors projects that the demand for construction workers will rise by 1.3 to 2 million jobs by 2023. Additionally, with a quarter of current trade workers expected to retire within the next five years, the number of available positions is expected to far outpace the supply of qualified workers.

Seite 1 von 3
Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced an extension to its partnership with Carhartt as they join together to help close the country’s skilled trades gap. Tractor Supply will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Aegon completes share buyback program
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Tractor Supply Company Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten