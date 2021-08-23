Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced an extension to its partnership with Carhartt as they join together to help close the country’s skilled trades gap. Tractor Supply will be the exclusive retailer of two styles of “Support the Trades” shirts designed by Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand, to benefit SkillsUSA.

Limited edition Carhartt t-shirts are now on sale at Tractor Supply stores nationwide with a portion of the proceeds to support SkillsUSA and its mission of closing the skilled trades gap. (Photo: Business Wire)

Support the Trades shirts will be available in Tractor Supply Stores and at TractorSupply.com beginning August 23. Customers can choose between a charcoal grey long-sleeved t-shirt or a navy short-sleeved t-shirt. For every shirt sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to SkillsUSA, a nonprofit that serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Tractor Supply and Carhartt have each committed to a $50,000 maximum donation, totaling $100,000.

“Tractor Supply, Carhartt and SkillsUSA all share a common goal: to equip America’s hardworking tradespeople with everything needed to be successful for Life Out Here, whether it’s training, clothing or equipment,” said Jeff Rietveld, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “As the skilled trades gap widens, it is more important than ever that we work together to develop and support individuals to fill these important roles.”

The United States is facing a rapidly growing shortage of qualified workers in the skilled trades, which include the construction, manufacturing, transportation, service and healthcare sectors. According to Forbes, more than three million trade jobs will remain open in the U.S. by 2028. Further, Associated Builders and Contractors projects that the demand for construction workers will rise by 1.3 to 2 million jobs by 2023. Additionally, with a quarter of current trade workers expected to retire within the next five years, the number of available positions is expected to far outpace the supply of qualified workers.