Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), in partnership with StreetLights Residential, a design-driven developer of multifamily and mixed-use communities, is pleased to announce the topping out of the luxury apartment complex, the Mira, at Midtown Union in Atlanta, GA. Part of the Midtown Union mixed-use development, the Mira will consist of 355 units across 26 stories. Construction began in November 2019 and the apartments are expected to begin leasing in mid-2022.

Robert Merck, global head of Real Estate and Agriculture at MetLife Investment Management, said: “As one of the largest recent developments in Atlanta, Midtown Union is going to play a key role in creating an even more vibrant local community. We’re pleased to have reached another important milestone on a landmark project that is creating jobs and economic growth for both the city and the state.”

“Reaching the tower top out on schedule is a huge milestone, and we look forward to opening this great project next year and welcoming residents,” said Rob DeBruin, StreetLights’ president of construction. “Atlanta, especially Midtown, has seen exponential development in the last few years, and we’re thrilled to work with MetLife Investment Management to offer a luxury product for the growing community.”

Midtown Union is a mixed-use development and is planned to include a 612,000 square foot Class A office building developed by MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties, a 230-key Kimpton hotel with over 5,400 square feet of meeting space developed by MetLife Investment Management and AMS Hospitality, and a pedestrian-friendly central corridor providing access to over 32,000 square feet of street-level retail space, along with the Mira at Midtown Union. With the highly desirable location of the Mira at Midtown Union, residents will have access to The Arts District which houses the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The High Museum of Art, The Alliance Theatre, The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) and SCAD Atlanta. Midtown Union has 50 restaurants within a half mile radius and has incredible access to the city through the adjacent Arts Center Marta train station.