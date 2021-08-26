QAD Precision to Showcase its Desktop Shipping and Multi-Carrier Shipping Solutions at the National Association of Educational Procurements (NAEP) District VI Conference

“QAD Precision’s solutions are perfect for universities that have shipping needs spread out over multiple locations as well as departments,” said QAD Precision President Corey Rhodes. “QAD Precision helps universities centralize shipping, control costs, allocate shipping spend to the correct department or grant, and leverage campus-wide controls to protect intellectual property and mitigate trade compliance violations. Coupled with our global trade solutions, QAD Precision is able to offer both domestic and export compliance so that universities make the grade.”

QAD Precision , an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution solutions, will showcase its desktop shipping and multi-carrier shipping solutions at the National Association of Educational Procurements (NAEP) District VI Conference on August 29 - September 1, 2021 in Westminster, CO. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).

QAD Precision’s Chris Shea and Jeff Flanagan will be on-site at NAEP. Both are looking forward to the chance to show attendees how universities can realize cost savings and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments.

“We are delighted to be returning to the NAEP District VI conference,” said Shea. “We look forward to demonstrating the QAD Precision desktop shipping platform as well as our multi-carrier shipping solution. These solutions help universities identify areas where they can cut costs, improve efficiencies and mitigate compliance risk when sending sensitive research to international partners.”

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.