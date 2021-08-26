Skyline Champion Corporation Partners With Arbor Day Foundation

Through the Time for Trees TM initiative Arbor Day seeks to plant 100 million trees by 2022 and inspire 5 million tree planters. As one of those inspired tree planters, Skyline Champion plans to plant at least 600,000 trees with Arbor Day by the end of 2022.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), a leader in factory-built housing, today announced its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant one tree for every tree used in each of the homes Skyline Champion builds, beginning as a participant in the Time for Trees TM initiative.

The initiative leverages tree planting as a simple, yet powerful way to address the urgency of preserving the necessities of life – clean air and water, healthy food, and a livable climate – which are becoming increasingly compromised. The initiative launched during a time when an estimated 18 million acres of forests are lost each year. Many of these forests are lost to fires in areas and communities that Skyline Champion operates and serves. Skyline Champion recognizes that if there was ever a time to plant trees, that time is now.

Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion, said the Company is pleased to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation: “Forest products are the largest raw material used in the construction of a home, and working with the Arbor Day Foundation to replenish North American forests is one exciting step to balance out our use.”

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 49 years, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty, and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners, and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing, and celebrating trees.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

