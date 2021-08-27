checkAd

HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining

Autor: Accesswire
27.08.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / …

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT)(FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce that today it will achieve its previously announced target of 1 Exahash per second (EX/s) of Bitcoin mining hashrate.

1 Exahash Bitcoin Production Target Achieved

HIVE is proud to announce that our global hash rate from Bitcoin mining will exceed 1 EX/s today. Over the past 24 hours in Canada the Company has received deliveries of 1,845 Bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 172 Petahash per second. These miners will be deployed between our 2 Canadian data centres. 945 miners will be located in Lachute, Quebec and 900 miners Grand Falls, New Brunswick.

"This is a monumental achievement for us as we continue to our goal of over 3 EX/s by the end of fiscal 2022, including the conversion of ETH, a goal which is greatly supported by today's announcement of new miner deliveries," Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE continued, "This achievement has been challenging because of the global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19."

These recent miner deliveries are a result of our strategy to increase our bitcoin mining capacity which includes the sourcing of mining equipment from leading industry manufacturers. HIVE intends to continue to utilize cash flow to make opportunistic investments and upgrade our fleet of BTC and ETH mining equipment on a regular monthly basis.

Our strong hashrate from both Bitcoin and Ethereum is resulting in a daily income of over $600,000, or an annual run rate of $220 million, based on the current difficulty, global hash rates, and Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, with estimated annual expenses of $25 million. As expansion continues to ramp up this number will increase. As always, we caution our investors that Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to have a high daily volatility of plus or minus 6% and investors need to be aware of this volatility. Our current inventory of coins invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum are valued at $116 million.

Seite 1 von 4
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HIVE - Blockchain Technologie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
Galway Metals Announces Appointment of New Director, Update to Insider Purchases and Listing on The ...
Biotricity Prices $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Listing on the ...
TechPrecision Announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition
CORRECTION: CMC's Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets ...
Empower Clinics Announces First Member of New Expert-Led Advisory Board
MJ Harvest, Inc. and PPK Investment Group Inc. Complete Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Cannabis ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Announces Mrs. Johanna Thörnblad’s Appointment to Position of Sweden Country President
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21Der Markt explodiert: Graph Blockchain entwickelt sich zum NFT-Technologieführer
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare
Anzeige
24.08.21HIVE Blockchain Announces Mrs. Johanna Thörnblad’s Appointment to Position of Sweden Country President
Accesswire | Analysen
21.08.21RASANTES WACHSTUM ÜBERZEUGT: Blockchain-Rakete steigert das verwaltete Vermögen seit Januar um sagenhafte 1.400%! Kurs-Explosion voraus!
Blockchainradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
19.08.21REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.21REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.213...2...1… Kursexplosion: Eilmeldung: Blockchain-Rakete zündet mit signifikanter Akquise den nächsten Gewinnturbo!
Blockchainradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
13.08.21HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Krypto-Highflyer: Graph Blockchain mit News-Feuerwerk: Expansion im NFT-Sektor schreitet rasant voran
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare
Anzeige