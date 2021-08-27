checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest envisaged to close Smaato acquisition on September 1, 2021. Board decides to focus on scalable Media SaaS business and close the low-margin influencer- and performance business

Media and Games Invest envisaged to close Smaato acquisition on September 1, 2021. Board decides to focus on scalable Media SaaS business and close the low-margin influencer- and performance business

Media and Games Invest envisaged to close Smaato acquisition on September 1, 2021. Board decides to focus on scalable Media SaaS business and close the low-margin influencer- and performance business

  • Smaato acquisition envisaged to close on September 1, 2021, well ahead of schedule as all required approvals by authorities and regulators have been received
  • The digital advertising technology platform of Smaato will further strengthen MGI's programmatic SaaS-offering and EBITDA-margin-profile
  • Based on the strong revenue and margin development in the media business, the board has decided to run off the low-margin and slow growing German influencer- and manually based performance-marketing-unit representing app. a 6.5% share of the Q2 2021 Group revenues
  • As a result, profit-margins of the media segment are expected to accelerate in the future
  • The Financial Guidance (including Smaato) of EUR 234-254m revenues and EUR 65-70m adj. EBITDA remains unchanged for full year 2021 (early closing of Smaato compensates costs associated with the closing of the German influencer and performance marketing subunit)

August 27, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) expects to close the acquisition of Smaato, a digital advertising technology platform, on September 1, 2021. As all required approvals by authorities and regulators have been obtained earlier than anticipated, closing is well ahead of schedule. Smaato has been acquired from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership). Following the announcement of the transaction on June 21, 2021, MGI has acquired 99.9% (which corresponds to all shares of Smaato except one share) of Smaato's holding company "Shanghai Yi Qiu Business Management Co., Ltd.". A call option for the remaining one share has been agreed and can be executed by MGI from March 31, 2022 onwards.

