SAP S/4HANA Adoption Rebounds After COVID-19 Slump, as Providers Strengthen Portfolios

The ISG Provider Lens TM 2021 SAP HANA Ecosystem Partners Archetype report finds enterprises may delay decisions on large-scale SAP S/4HANA transformation as their business requirements and decision-making processes change amid macroeconomic uncertainty following the pandemic. They may consider retaining current SAP ERP arrangements that help them meet short-term goals such as cost control and agile delivery, the report says.

The outlook for SAP S/4HANA began to improve in late 2020, after enterprises slowed down adoption of the integrated ERP system early in the COVID-19 pandemic as they focused on cost efficiency and other objectives, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“While some enterprises may delay major SAP S/4HANA transformations in favor of shorter, results-oriented projects, service providers continue to strengthen their portfolios,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Preconfigured, industry-focused templates and other enhancements help meet companies’ needs for both greenfield and brownfield implementations.”

SAP S/4HANA, available in both on-premises and cloud versions, is designed to help enterprises address growing IT complexity, legacy applications and customizations and other issues while migrating databases and maintaining their operations, the report says. It has been undergoing an evolution to meet the needs of companies that aim to transform their business processes, with artificial intelligence (AI) as a major component.

Enterprises are at different levels of maturity for SAP S/HANA adoption, ISG says. Many enterprises with legacy ERP environments managed by third-party service providers have delayed decisions about moving to SAP S/4HANA due to concerns about cost, complexity and manageability. However, to reap the benefits of digital-enabled ERP, they will need to prepare for a transition to a newer version of SAP ERP in cooperation with either SAP service partners or third-party software support providers.

SAP service providers continue to develop new tools to help clients carry out transformations, such as frameworks, tools and accelerators that utilize AI, machine learning (ML) and other technologies to simplify the process, the report says. In addition, managed service providers are increasingly using bots and automation to streamline clients’ operations. Alliances with hyperscale cloud providers, designed to ensure their services meet SAP S/4HANA requirements, are also essential to support cloud implementations.