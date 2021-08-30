Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issues Statement on REG Geismar

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) is issuing the following statement regarding its renewable diesel plant located in Geismar, Louisiana from President and CEO, Cynthia ‘CJ’ Warner:

“The safety of our team members, their families and the community is our priority. In advance of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, our local team brought down the plant in a safe and secure manner. Now that the storm has passed, confirming the safety of REG personnel and assessment of equipment are underway.”