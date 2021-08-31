checkAd

FOX News Channel Scores 94 of Top 100 Cable Telecasts in August With Total Viewers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 21:44  |  15   |   |   

FOX News Channel (FNC) continued its ratings dominance in August, notching 94 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the month and 13 of the top 14 cable news programs in overall viewers and the younger A25-54 demo, as well as number one in all of weekday primetime television during the past three weeks, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the network remained the most-watched network in all of basic cable, sweeping the competition in both total day and primetime total viewers, posting triple-digit leads in some cases. From 8-11 PM/ET, FNC delivered 2.5 million viewers, 394,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 244,000 with A18-49. In total day, FNC garnered 1.4 million viewers, 238,000 with the key 25-54 demo and 149,000 with A18-49.

Notably, FNC beat CNN by more than 200 percent in primetime with total viewers and more than 100 percent in primetime with A25-54. In total day, CNN again plummeted by 39 percent in overall viewers and saw 47 percent declines in the younger 25-54 demo. Despite a heavy breaking news month, CNN saw its lowest-rated month in weekday primetime viewers, with Cuomo Prime Time seeing its lowest-rated month since February 2020 while the new iteration of New Day had its worst month since July 2019. Meanwhile, MSNBC saw lows dating back to 2015 in the demo and 2017 in viewers, losing more than 40 percent year-over-year in all categories, as FNC remained the top-rated cable news network year-to-date in both total day and primetime total viewers.

In August, viewers watched FNC more than any other cable news channel helping the network capture averaging 4.1 million viewers and 809,000 with A25-54 during primetime on the days the Taliban took over Afghanistan and last Thursday when a suicide attack killed 13 U.S. service members. The network closed out the month as the number one network in all of weekday television in primetime, besting broadcast and all of cable in total viewers during the past 3 weeks, bolstered by wall-to-wall breaking news coverage surrounding Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida.

At 8 PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight completed the month as the top-rated program in its timeslot in all categories, averaging over 3.3 million viewers and 551,000 in the 25-54 demo, as well as 348,000 in the 18-49 category. Hannity at 9 PM/ET followed suit with A25-54, averaging 3 million viewers in August, 503,000 in the 25-54 demo and 309,000 among adults 18-49. Knocking MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show out of third place, The Five at 5 PM/ET notched the top three rated show in the demo with 3.1 million viewers, and 460,000 in the 25-54 demo, as well as 298,000 in the 18-49 demo. At 10 PM/ET, The Ingraham Angle garnered 2.4 million viewers, 410,000 in the 25-54 demo and 245,000 in 18-49 for August. Rounding out the top five programs at 6 PM/ET, Special Report with Bret Baier, delivered 2.2 million viewers, 349,000 with A25-54 and 235,000 with A18-49 was the only news program to be included. Notably, FOX News Primetime averaged 2 million viewers, 318,000 with A25-54 and 205,000 with A18-49. FOX News delivered five programs that exceeded 2 million viewers for the month.

Seite 1 von 3
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News Channel Scores 94 of Top 100 Cable Telecasts in August With Total Viewers FOX News Channel (FNC) continued its ratings dominance in August, notching 94 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the month and 13 of the top 14 cable news programs in overall viewers and the younger A25-54 demo, as well as number one in all of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:43 UhrFOX Business Network’s Kudlow Scores First Program Win Over CNBC Since Show Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21FOX News Media to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11th With Special Live Programming
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During July
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21FOX Weather Names Correspondents Ahead of Fall Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21FOX News Channel Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent and Aishah Hasnie Congressional Correspondent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21FOX Business Network to Debut New Primetime Programming Slate on September 20th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten