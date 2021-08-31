FOX News Channel Scores 94 of Top 100 Cable Telecasts in August With Total Viewers

FOX News Channel (FNC) continued its ratings dominance in August, notching 94 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the month and 13 of the top 14 cable news programs in overall viewers and the younger A25-54 demo, as well as number one in all of weekday primetime television during the past three weeks, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the network remained the most-watched network in all of basic cable, sweeping the competition in both total day and primetime total viewers, posting triple-digit leads in some cases. From 8-11 PM/ET, FNC delivered 2.5 million viewers, 394,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 244,000 with A18-49. In total day, FNC garnered 1.4 million viewers, 238,000 with the key 25-54 demo and 149,000 with A18-49.

Notably, FNC beat CNN by more than 200 percent in primetime with total viewers and more than 100 percent in primetime with A25-54. In total day, CNN again plummeted by 39 percent in overall viewers and saw 47 percent declines in the younger 25-54 demo. Despite a heavy breaking news month, CNN saw its lowest-rated month in weekday primetime viewers, with Cuomo Prime Time seeing its lowest-rated month since February 2020 while the new iteration of New Day had its worst month since July 2019. Meanwhile, MSNBC saw lows dating back to 2015 in the demo and 2017 in viewers, losing more than 40 percent year-over-year in all categories, as FNC remained the top-rated cable news network year-to-date in both total day and primetime total viewers.