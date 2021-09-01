STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor events:

Wells Fargo 10th Annual Virtual Net Lease REIT Forum—Monday, September 13, 2021

BMO 2021 Real Estate Conference—Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Berenberg US REIT Seminar—“What to Own in US Real Estate”—Thursday, September 23, 2021

STORE Capital executives will conduct one-on-one meetings and small group meetings with investors throughout these conferences.