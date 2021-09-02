DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AURELIUS Group announces opening of its Milan office and appoints Ludovico Denza as Managing Director of AURELIUS Italy 02.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Office opening in Milan marks an important step in AURELIUS' commitment to the market and its efforts to intensify its investment activities in Italy

- Ludovico Denza joins AURELIUS and will be heading up the Group's efforts in Italy, reinforcing AURELIUS' presence in the Italian market

Munich (Germany) / Milan (Italy), September 2, 2021 - AURELIUS Group today announces the opening of its Milan office and the appointment of Ludovico Denza as Managing Director and Head of Italy. The opening of an office in Italy emphasizes AURELIUS' ambition to expand its business and investment activities in this important European market. AURELIUS has been active in Italy for many years and through a dedicated team on the ground is committed to realize additional investment opportunities on behalf of its investors.

The presence in Milan constitutes AURELIUS seventh office in Europe and marks another important step in its strategy of running and constantly growing a truly pan-European diversified investment firm.

Ludovico brings more than 15 years of experience in investment banking, advisory and consulting services to his new role. He most recently worked in Alvarez & Marsal's Performance Improvement practice, specializing in corporate performance improvement and turnaround activities. Prior to his 9-year tenure with Alvarez & Marsal, he was with Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking Division in London.

Commenting on the appointment and office opening, Donatus Albrecht, Partner at AURELIUS, said: "We are excited to welcome Ludovico to AURELIUS as we look to expand our presence in Italy as part of our pan-European growth strategy. As the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates across Europe, Italy is one of the markets where we see plenty of investment opportunities for AURELIUS. With his strong background, expertise and network, Ludovico will play a vital role in realizing untapped potential in Italy and pursuing investments that complement our overall strategy of successfully transforming and repositioning companies across Europe."