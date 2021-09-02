checkAd

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

02.09.2021 / 16:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
     
For Immediate Release   02 September 2021
     
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
   
RE: Dividends
     
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 September 2021, record date as of the 10 September 2021 & payment date is the 07 October 2021:
     
     
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.034800
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.237700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.306900
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.033200
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.007200
     
     
Enquiries:    
     
Matheson   Yvonne Lappin
    Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

 

