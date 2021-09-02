checkAd

StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021   

Transformational Acquisition Creates Vertically-integrated Healthcare Company with Next-Generation Diagnostic Capabilities and Advanced Telemedicine Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS)(OTC PINK:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the business of Health Clinics Limited (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was completed through the acquisition of all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited, a provider of specialist clinical services across Europe and North America, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Clinics Limited, and the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Health Clinics USA, Corp. ("HC USA"), a company in which Health Clinics Limited holds significant ownership interest.

"This acquisition is a transformational milestone in the history of StageZero Life Sciences," said StageZero Life Sciences Chairman & CEO James Howard-Tripp. "The combination of StageZero and Health Clinics has created a one-of-a-kind, vertically-integrated healthcare company offering next-generation diagnostic capabilities, clinically-validated and personalized adjuvant protocols, an advanced telemedicine platform and a broad physician network to provide continuity of care for any patient, anywhere. As a combined company, we are excited to provide a complete solution to help patients reduce the risk of developing and slowing the progression of cancer through early interventions. We are now an integrated company and as of today will generate consolidated revenue."

StageZero acquired all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited by issuing today 12,400,000 StageZero common shares. StageZero is obligated to issue an additional 2,500,000 StageZero common shares, contingent upon Clinic Operations Limited obtaining a Care Quality Commission license in the United Kingdom. A further 8,000,000 common shares are issuable by StageZero contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones and StageZero shareholder approval. StageZero, through its newly formed subsidiaries Care Oncology Physicians, PC and Care Oncology, Inc., acquired substantially all of the assets of HC USA by issuing today 100,000 StageZero common shares.

