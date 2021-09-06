checkAd

DGAP-News Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 07:00  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Study
Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia

06.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia

  • Evenamide has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia
  • Four-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety and efficacy of therapeutic dose (30mg BID)
  • Minimum of 200 patients to be enrolled at study centers in Europe, Asia and Latin America
  • Evenamide's glutamatergic inhibition mechanism of action offers an innovative therapeutic option to patients not benefitting from current antipsychotic treatments

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA, September 6, 2021, 07:00 am CEST - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced the initiation of Study 008A, the first potentially pivotal study with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia.

Study 008A, a four-week, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled international study, is designed to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety (including effects on the electroencephalogram (EEG)) of the 30mg BID therapeutic dose of evenamide in patients with chronic schizophrenia, currently being treated with a second-generation antipsychotic. Newron plans to randomize at least 200 patients in study centers in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Results from the study are expected by Q4 2022.

This study is part of Newron's Phase III evenamide clinical trial program that targets patients with schizophrenia experiencing worsening of psychosis on therapeutic doses of atypical antipsychotics, as well as treatment-resistant patients.

Ravi Anand, MD, Newron's CMO, commented: "Evenamide has been shown to be safe in studies treating more than 300 healthy volunteers and patients at doses of up to 60mg. Study 008A will now evaluate the efficacy, tolerability and safety of the therapeutic dose of 30mg BID. If successful, Newron believes the study would qualify as the first adequate and well-controlled (pivotal) study with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia who are inadequate responders to antipsychotics. Evenamide would currently be the first add-on therapy approved for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia, and its unique glutamatergic inhibition mechanism of action offers a truly innovative therapeutic option to those patients who are not benefitting from their current antipsychotics."

Seite 1 von 4
Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Newron Pharma....Billig ,Billiger am Billigsten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Study Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia 06.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: ccccc
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: China's Regulatory Shift: From Quantitative to Qualitative Growth
EQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
EQS-Adhoc: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
DGAP-News: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 erfreulich
EQS-Adhoc: BV Holding AG: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 half-year results encouraging
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:01 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit Schizophrenie
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit Schizophrenie
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit Schizophrenie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten