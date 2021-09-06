checkAd

UMC Reports Sales for August 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2021.

Revenues for August 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

18,789,991

14,841,818

+3,948,173

+26.60%

Jan.-Aug.

135,160,866

116,990,748

+18,170,118

+15.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

