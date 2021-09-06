UMC Reports Sales for August 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2021.
Revenues for August 2021
|
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
August
18,789,991
14,841,818
+3,948,173
+26.60%
Jan.-Aug.
135,160,866
116,990,748
+18,170,118
+15.53%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210906005040/en/United Microelectronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare