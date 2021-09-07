Gabelli Funds to Host 45th Annual Auto Symposium “Batteries Included” – November 1st & 2nd

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 45th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on November 1, 2021. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) and battery ecosystem, technological innovation, as well as industry dynamics. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or to register or click on the link below.

To register online: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ik30WGXbQD6iEzzqCYd0LQ

